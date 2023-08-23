Camilla Parker Bowles sat down for an interview with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, where they discussed her best food memories. However, the conversation took a darker turn when they discussed her last meal and what it would consist of. Not surprisingly, King Charles’ handiwork entered the conversation as well.

What would Camilla Parker Bowles’ last meal consist of?

In an interview with You Magazine, Tom Parker Bowles asked his mother, Camilla, Queen Consort, about her favorite food memories. She reflected on her childhood and adulthood before discussing the components of a fictitious last meal with her son.

“My last supper would probably involve my asparagus with lots of butter,” Camilla began. [London-based chef] Angela Hartnett’s risotto. I love her cooking.”

Camilla continued, “Dover sole meunière, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden [grown by King Charles]. Some bitter chocolate ice cream.”

“Plus strawberries and raspberries and lots of clotted cream. Along with a really good glass of red claret. And, seeing it’s my last supper, probably two,” the queen consort concluded.

Does Camilla Parker Bowles cook at home?

Although the royal family has a staff of full-time cooks on hand, many royals enjoy preparing their meals. Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly regularly prepares meals for King Charles.

She has always cooked for her family, including her children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles when they lived at home, and King Charles currently. Camilla continues this tradition with simple dishes based on food from her garden.

Camilla claims she cooks “simple things” like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. She adds vegetables from the garden she tends to alongside King Charles.

She cited the following as those that bloom in the couple’s large vegetable patch. “Kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well.”

However, the garden is also a source of competition between the king and Camilla. “I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables.”

Camilla recalled the ‘not fussy or fiddly’ meals she prepared for her children growing up

Camilla Parker Bowles enjoys a baked treat on June 6, 2007 | Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/FilmMagic

As a mother of two, Camilla realized early on that her children preferred unfussy, family-favorite foods that could be prepared repeatedly with great success. She described some of the meals in regular rotation at the Parker-Bowles household.

“Nothing too mucked about or fussy or fiddly. Lots of tarragon chicken, scrambled eggs and bacon, and chicken casserole,” she began.

In keeping with British tradition, there were always roasts on Sunday. “Pork and lamb chops, roast chicken. The children ate a lot of cheese on toast.”

She continued, “We had a kitchen garden and lots of chickens for the eggs, so we ate seasonally before it became en vogue. Because that’s just what you did in the country back then.”

Camilla Parker Bowles admits she has never been the most “adventurous of cooks.” She is proud to say she has “never followed a recipe” in her life.