The Food King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Have to Eat Together Every Single Day

King Charles III has a busy schedule most days and a routine he likes to keep, which does not include eating lunch ever. But there is something he must sit down and eat with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) every day.

Here’s what that is and why the monarch never eats lunch.

Now-King Charles III trying food as Camilla Parker Bowles looks on during their visit to the Whitstable Oyster Festival | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles does not eat lunch

Julian Payne worked as the Director of Communications from 2016 to 2021 for then-Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall. He told Express that Charles does not eat lunch and when he has a few engagements in a row, his aides make sure he has eaten a big breakfast or has snack bars with him to keep him going.

“The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea,” Payne explained.

The king’s refusal to eat that midday meal means staffers traveling with him won’t get to eat theirs either.

“When we do day visits or foreign tours, he can go the whole day without stopping for a break, which means we all have to miss our lunch as well,” a royal courtier said, adding, “He doesn’t seem to notice all the rumbling stomachs around him. You just learn that you have to have a big breakfast on those days.”

What the king and Camilla eat together every day

Now-King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles cut a cake to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Duchy originals products | Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

But there is something that King Charles makes sure he never misses each day and that is having sandwiches or cake with his wife.

According to Payne, every day “at 5pm, he will stop for tea and enjoy sandwiches or a piece of fruit cake with [the queen consort]. If the cake is not polished off that day, it will be brought out once again on consequent days.”

Queen Elizabeth II ate a sweet treat every day of her life too

Charles takes after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, when it comes to eating a piece of cake as she would also eat that once she was finished with her dinner each night.

Queen Elizabeth II presenting a cake to members of Radio Four’s Test Match Special Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty ImagesCommentary Team |

The queen’s former chef Darren McGrady, who worked in the Buckingham Palace kitchen for 11 years, revealed that the late monarch’s favorite dessert is chocolate biscuit cake.

According to McGrady, a selection of cakes were made daily but “the chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that [the queen] goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.” He told Recipes-Plus: “She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”