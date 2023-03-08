Camilla Parker Bowles’ Former Country Home Is Now Owned by a Member of Rock and Roll Royalty

Camilla, Queen Consort, once owned a home in West Wiltshire, England, with her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. After divorcing, their abode, Middlewick House, went up for sale. It was subsequently purchased by a member of rock and roll royalty. Who is the musician who currently owns Camilla Parker Bowles’ former countryside home?

Camilla Parker Bowles once owned a home that now belongs to rock and roll royalty | Toby Melville/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles and her ex-husband Andrew owned Middlewick House

Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles owned Middlewick House from the mid-1980s through the mid-90s. There, they lived with their two children, Laura Lopes and Andrew Parker Bowles. The storied home was built during the late 18th Century. Further additions to the structure were made during the 19th century, reported a website dedicated to the home’s extensive gardens.

Before that home, Camilla and Andrew first lived at Bolehyde Manor near Chippenham. The couple was reportedly lured to the county by their passion for riding horses and other country pursuits. Camillia’s parents owned a home in nearby Reybridge, reported Gazette and Herald.

Camilla and Andrew then moved to Middlewick House, where they lived for 10 years. Camilla and Andrew retained the property before selling it in 1995, after their marriage ended. The buyer is rock and roll royalty. Who purchased the home from the couple?

Camilla Parker Bowles and Andrew sold their estate to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason

Gardens of Middlewick House in Corsham, home of Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, are open to the public this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dCRMunW72a — BBC Radio Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) July 4, 2015

In 1995, Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles sold their seven-bedroom estate to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and his wife, Annette. The Sunday Times reported that mutual friends suggested the Masons take a look at Middlewick House. The home had not yet been put up for public sale when they first saw it.

Nick and Annette had reportedly been looking for a country retreat for two years. However, Annette saw the home and fell for the property. “I walked in and fell in love. It was the atmosphere. It just felt like a home, and Camilla had cooked us a roast chicken for lunch,” she told The Sunday Times.

After they agreed to purchase the property, the remainder of the transfer reportedly went smoothly. The Times reported that the Pink Floyd Drummer and his wife “were easy to deal with. Because it [Middlewick] hadn’t gone onto the open market, they were thrilled not to have people traipsing through.”

The couple fell in love with the outdoor garden, which was lush with greenery and flowers from when the Parker Bowles owned the property. “I think Camilla was interested in gardening, so she had created a beautiful garden — we’ve just added to it,” said Annette. However, the couple did tear down an old wooden garage to put in a swimming pool on the property.

Nick and Annette Mason invited Camilla Parker Bowles back to visit her former home in 2013

Nick Mason is Pink Floyd’s drummer | Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles was the guest of honor in 2013 at the Mason family’s annual garden day. There, they opened up their property to the public. Yearly, the couple raises money for two charities that count Camilla as a patron, the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust and the Wiltshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust.

Per Express, Camilla arrived alone to tour the garden area and see the changes the Masons have made in the years they have lived there. The now queen consort and wife of King Charles III also met members of the public and representatives of the charities which benefitted from the home’s yearly event.

Mason said of the 2013 royal visit, “We’re obviously delighted that the [former] duchess attended today. The event has been such a success, and to have her visit is the icing on the cake.”

Middlewick will be open again for tours this summer, with dates scheduled for early June. The Mason family’s garden event includes activities, food, and property tours, all benefitting the aforementioned charities.

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort alongside her husband, King Charles III, on May 6 during a three day event celebrating the king’s new reign.