Can John B. and Sarah Cameron’s Relationship Last After ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline ) and John B.’s (Chase Stokes) relationship is a rollercoaster ride in season 3 of Outer Banks. With all of the ups and downs between the Outer Banks couple this season, can their relationship last? We have some thoughts.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Outer Banks Season 3.]

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Sarah cheats on John B. with Topper in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

In a sense, art imitates life, at least briefly in Outer Banks Season 3. Like the real-life relationship between Stokes and Cline, Sarah and John B. end things in the third season of the Netflix series. Caught up in what becomes Big John’s (Charles Halford) hunt for the treasure buried in El Dorado, John B. needs help finding balance.

Charles Halford as Big John, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

John B. wants to be there for his dad, who cares about little else save for the gold and withholds information from the Pogues. But at the same time, John B. wants to clue everyone into their findings because this is a Pogue adventure and they did most of the work, after all.

But when the stress of trying to control his father becomes too much, John B. breaks. In an out of character moment, he provides Sarah with a painful reminder of the horrific things Ward (Charles Esten) did to her in season 2. This sparks Sarah to leave The Chateau with nowhere to turn but the arms of her ex, Topper (Austin North).

Assuming things are over between her and John B., Sarah spends the night with Topper. The two kiss on the beach and fall asleep in each others arms. Later, when John B. finds out about it, he fights Topper at Kiara’s (Madison Bailey) parent’s event in “Happy Anniversary.”

Sarah Cameron and John B.’s relationship: how much more can it take?

In the first season of Outer Banks, Sarah Cameron and John B.’s forbidden love had many of us hoping they were endgame. But as the seasons have gone on, a future for the Kook and Pogue couple seems less likely. Sure, Sarah and John B. have suffered through multiple traumas together, but is that enough to maintain a relationship?

In season 3 alone, they were willing to call it quits after John B. threw Sarah’s past trauma in her face. That isn’t the kind of relationship that’s going to withstand the test of time. On top of that, what did Sarah do when she felt abandoned by John B.? She ran directly into the arms of her ex. Does this mean she never fully moved on from what she had with Topper?

Many fans feel similarly frustrated, especially about Sarah’s relationships in the show. “Too much damage has been done and any relationships between Sarah and either of these guys is just silly and unrealistic going forward,” said one Redditor.

Regardless of her night with Topper, Sarah ultimately finds her way back to John B. by the end of the season. This sends Topper into a homicidal rage worthy of burning down The Chateau, but that’s another story.

John B. and Sarah Cameron are together at the end of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Despite their brief falling out, John B. and Sarah kiss and makeup before season 3 concludes. It’s unclear if their relationship is in a good spot by the end of the season. But they are there for each other as they memorialize their fathers, who both died in the season 3 finale of Outer Banks, which seems like a positive step forward.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John B. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Perhaps in season 4 of Outer Banks, the two will find love elsewhere or realize they’re better off alone than together. Watch every season of OBX on Netflix.