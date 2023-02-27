[Spoiler] Dies in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Every Character Death

Several characters die in Outer Banks Season 3. Find out who doesn’t make it out alive in new episodes of the Netflix series.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding who dies in season 3 of Outer Banks.]

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Drew Starkey as Rafe | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Ward Cameron sacrifices himself to save Sarah in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

In the first season of Outer Banks, we learn Sarah’s (Madelyn Cline) father, Ward (Charles Esten), worked closely with John B.’s (Chase Stokes) father, Big John (Charles Halford). They were hunting for the Royal Merchant ship and the $400 million in gold together, which resulted in Ward accidentally killing Big John — or so we thought.

In season 2 of the Netflix series, Ward’s death streak continued. He killed his pilot, Gavin (Adam Vernier), fearing Gavin would tell the police the truth about Sherriff Peterkin’s (Adina Porter) death and expose Rafe (Drew Starkey). When he felt like he no longer had control, Ward caused an explosion on his boat in Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 6, faking his death. Ward took the blame for killing Peterkin and Gavin in a video left to his family.

However, like Big John Rutledge, Ward Cameron is alive in season 3 of Outer Banks. Like Topper (Austin North), Ward appears to be a changed man willing to do whatever it takes to repair his relationship with Sarah. That’s partially true because when they’re in Venezuela looking for El Dorado, Ward makes a deal with Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) to ensure Sarah’s safety. But this move puts the rest of the Pogues in danger.

Ultimately, Ward realizes the only way to keep Sarah alive is to sacrifice himself. He takes multiple bullets to the torso while taking one of Singh’s men down over a cliff edge.

Carlos Singh dies in the El Dorado caves

Big John and the Pogues aren’t the only ones searching for El Dorado in Outer Banks Season 3. Singh’s ancestors were indentured servants from India who were part of Theodore Roosevelt’s 1913 expedition in search of El Dorado. So, he’s also on the hunt for the city of gold.

Andy McQueen as Singh, Lou Ferrigno Jr as Ryan | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

As Singh explains to Big John in the Outer Banks Season 3 finale, his family was lied to about the treasure and left for dead. Finding El Dorado will help him correct a great wrong done to his family — it’s his destiny.

After Big John, Sarah, and John B. complete the gnomon test of the Guajiro King, Singh demands to know the way to the gold. Later in the caves, Singh holds Big John at gunpoint. When John B. and Sarah emerge with gold in hand, Singh threatens them, prompting Big John to throw an explosive toward the path to the treasure. Singh tries to stop it but is killed in the blast.

Big John Rutledge also dies in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Ward Cameron isn’t the only father figure to die in season 3 of Outer Banks. Big John also does not survive the trip to El Dorado.

Despite getting shot by Singh’s men, Big John stays alive long enough to see Sarah and John B. emerge from the caves with gold. He also lives long enough to take Singh down himself and prevent others from getting to the gold.

Charles Halford as Big John | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

However, Big John ultimately succumbs to his gunshot wounds. “I’ll see you at home, kid,” he tells John B. as he dies in his arms. Sarah and John B. memorialize their dads in the Venezuelan wilderness.

Other character deaths in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Several other sub characters were killed off in season 3 of Outer Banks. This includes Portis (Kraig Dane), a man working for Singh who rescues the Pogues from Poguelandia in the first episode. Additionally, Big John kills two of the smugglers working for Singh.

Watch season 3 of Outer Banks on Netflix.