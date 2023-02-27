‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Sparks Problems With Several Characters: Spoilers

Season 3 of Outer Banks dropped on Netflix on Feb. 23. Now that fans have had time to work through the third season, we’re breaking down some of the most talked-about and problematic plot points characters. Here’s what fans have to say about Outer Banks Season 3.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Outer Banks Season 3].

Charles Halford as Big John | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Big John Rutledge is a bad dad in season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’

After believing his dad dead for two seasons, John B. (Chase Stokes) reunites with Big John (Charles Halford) in season 3 of Outer Banks. But their reunion isn’t as heartwarming as fans might have thought. That’s because Big John couldn’t care less about his son or his well-being. Instead, Big John’s focus is finding El Dorado.

“The only downside to this season was John B.’s dad,” said one fan on Reddit. Another Redditor called him a “pathetic father” in the comments. From making himself the leader of the Pogues operation to gatekeeping crucial information about the gold’s whereabouts, many fans were highly disappointed in Big John Rutledge this season of Outer Banks.

Kiara’s parents are a problem too

Decent parental figures are hard to come by in Outer Banks. Outside of the Big Johns and the Ward Camerons (Charles Esten) of the world, you have parents like Kiara’s (Madison Bailey), who will stop at nothing to send their daughter to reform school. In season 3, Kiara’s parents attempt to play nice with her, but ultimately send her to Kitty Hawk, a nature camp for misbehaving children.

Marland Burke as Mike, Samantha Soule as Anna | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

For one fan, the only set of tolerable parents in the Netflix series is Pope Heyward’s (Jonathan Daviss). “At least Pope’s parents try to listen to him and support the fact that he wants to do something good,” they wrote in a Reddit thread. “Big John is an absolute nightmare, such a double standard with killing people. At this point he’s dropped more bodies than Ward in the name of finding gold …” Amidst their hunt, Big John killed two of Singh’s (Andy McQueen) smugglers with seemingly no remorse. Add that to the list of “things that make Big John a bad dad.”

‘Outer Banks’ fans love Austin North, but hate his character Topper

Austin North is a fan favorite among Outer Banks viewers. But after consuming season 3 of the Netflix series, fans are done with his role, who comes back into Sarah Cameron’s (Madelyn Cline) life. After a huge fight with John B., Sarah spends the night with Topper.

This leads Topper to believe he has a chance. Of course, that’s not the case. When Topper realizes that, he becomes homicidal.

When Topper catches Sarah kissing John B. at The Chateau, he sets fire to it. “Topper’s gotta go,” said a Redditor who’s confused about the character’s place in the show. Early in Outer Banks Season 3, it seemed like Topper might get a redemption arc. But redemption seems impossible after setting fire to The Chateau with the Pogues inside it.

‘Outer Banks’ fans are annoyed by Carlos Singh repeatedly saying ‘you know’

Singh is a new character this season of Outer Banks and the primary big bad. Like Big John, Singh and his men are after the El Dorado treasure. But fans couldn’t help but notice one thing about the character: his repeated use of the term “you know.”

#OBX3 drinking game: take a shot every time Carlos Singh says 'you know' pic.twitter.com/6FLUNn8zWY — marsh_mellowed (@marsh_mellowed) February 26, 2023

“I really wanna finish OBX 3 but I’m so tired of hearing Carlos Singh say ‘you know’ every frickin sentence,” tweeted one fan. “#OBX3 drinking game: take a shot every time Carlos Singh says ‘you know,'” reads another tweet.

Stream Outer Banks Season 3 on Netflix.