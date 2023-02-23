‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: John B’s Dad Is Back from the Dead — But This Fan Theory Claims He Could Be the New Villain

Outer Banks Season 2 ended with the jaw-dropping reveal that John B.’s dad was still alive. Since that final episode dropped more than 18 months ago, fans have discussed their theories about what this means for the story moving forward. According to one, it’s very possible that John B.’s dad could be the series’ new villain.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 is on the island of ‘Poguelandia’

The Netflix trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 was all about “two tribes, one island” off the coast of North Carolina. The series continues to follow the wealthy and elite “Kooks” and the working class “Pogues,” and this time they are alive and abandoned on a deserted island now deemed “Poguelandia.”

In the 10-episode third season, the island’s new residents appear to be living an idyllic, care-free life as they fish and swim together. But things quickly take a turn amid another race for treasure, and there is still danger lurking.

The Outer Banks Season 3 cast includes Chase Stokes, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant and Charles Halford.

This fan theory claims John B.’s dad could be the new villain in season 3

Halford plays Big John Rutledge — the dad of Stokes’ John B. — who was revealed to be alive in the final moments of season 2. But according to one fan theory, things might not be exactly as they seem. Redditor BoleynFR posits that “Big John might actually be the villain.”

As fans know, nine months before the events of the pilot episode, Big John went missing at sea and was presumed to be dead. But, his body was never found and John B. was convinced his father was still alive.

According to the fan theory, Big John has returned because he intends to steal the gold and cross. John B. would team up with his dad, while his friends go with Pope. But, after he realizes how bad his father actually is — and that Pope’s family deserves justice — he switches sides and beats his dad.

Big John will be part of his son’s life in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 — for better or for worse

Ever since John B.’s mom took off when he was a kid, Big John was his sole caretaker on Kildare Island. After his dad went missing, John B. couldn’t bring himself to sign the paperwork about the presumed death and held out hope that his father was still alive.

Before he disappeared, Big John was investigating a shipwreck with Ward — a wealthy island resident. But when he figured out where the gold could be found, he demanded a larger percentage of the treasure. This led to a fight, and in a fit of rage Ward shoved Big John and caused him to hit his head on the side of the boat.

Ward assumed Big John was dead, and threw his body overboard. But somehow, he managed to survive. How that happened remains a mystery, but there was a third partner involved in the hunt for the Royal Merchant treasure — Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell). She’s a wealthy, ailing heiress interested in the Garment of the Savior, a holy relic rumored to heal the sick.

It was supposedly stored inside the Cross of Santo Domingo and was on board the ship when it went down. But, when they found the cross in season 2, it was empty. Big John told Limbrey at the end of the season: “I know where it is. I can help you. But you have to help my son.”

Outer Banks Season 3 arrives on Netflix on Feb. 23.