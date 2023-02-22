Canceled Disney Movie ‘Gigantic’ Would Have Featured Music From an EGOT Winner

Audiences of all ages love to watch old and new Disney movies based on classic fairy tales. Several years ago, Disney announced they were working on a version of Jack and the Beanstalk named Gigantic. Skillful people were working on the film, and two Academy Award-winning individuals were behind the music. One of them is even an EGOT winner. However, the film never saw the light of day.

Disney canceled ‘Gigantic’ due to creative differences

Gigantic would have taken place in Spain, where Jack discovers giants living in the clouds. Fans of the original story felt excited by the adaptation, but it would never happen. According to MsMojo, Disney and Pixar canceled Gigantic about two years into production.

The reason for the cancellation? Unspecified creative differences. Nevertheless, the movie could have been Disney’s next hit due to the people working on it.

Nathan Greno, best known for his work on animated film Tangled, had been tapped to direct, and was set to work alongside Meg LeFauve, who worked on Inside Out. Since Gigantic was a musical, the team included also highly accomplished composers.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are award winners

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020 I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Robert Lopez is an accomplished composer who helped produce musicals like Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon. According to IMDb, he has not only won awards but is an EGOT winner. He has multiple Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards under his belt.

In addition, Lopez is the youngest winner and the first to become a double EGOT. He is close to being a triple EGOT. Of course, he does not work alone. Lopez is married to Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who also is a successful composer.

The couple was going to compose the music for Gigantic. Looking at their track record, the two likely would have created some hit pieces. However, fans of their work will not get to hear what Lopez and Anderson-Lopez had in mind.

Other Disney projects Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have worked on

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were joined last night by Lin-Manuel Miranda for an early screening of #Frozen2! pic.twitter.com/eIlvklE5L2 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 14, 2019

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have worked on multiple Disney projects in the past. Audiences can hear their work in movies like Coco. However, one of their most notable contributions was to the soundtrack for Frozen.

The couple wrote multiple songs for Frozen, which includes “Let It Go.” Lopez and Anderson-Lopez returned to produce music for Frozen II. They considered Idina Menzel their muse when they wrote lyrics for tracks like “Into the Unknown.” The two made sure to tell a story through their music instead of trying to outdo the previous film.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez also wrote and produced the music in the Marvel TV series WandaVision. Themes the pair wrote include ‘We Got Something Cooking,” “Let’s Keep It Going,” and “Agatha All Along.”