Candice King Reveals What Caroline Accessory She Took From ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Set

Candice King’s most notable role is as Caroline Forbes on the CW’s hit series The Vampire Diaries. And to commemorate her time on the show, the actor kept one iconic piece of jewelry Caroline famously wore.

Candice King played Caroline Forbes for 13 years

The Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009 and ran for eight seasons on The CW. The supernatural drama follows the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenage girl who falls in love with a vampire named Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and his brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

Throughout the show’s eight-season run, King portrays Caroline Forbes, a high school student who initially appears shallow and self-involved. However, her character evolves throughout the series as she becomes a vampire and learns to embrace her new abilities.

After the series ended in 2017, King appeared on season 5 of The Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals. In 2022, she reprised her role as Caroline Forbes one last time on the final season of Legacies.

“I feel like my storyline just ended on Legacies, which is crazy after 13 years,” King said during a 2022 Comic-Con panel (via Monopoly Events) when asked about her long stint as Caroline Forbes. “So, it was really nice to kind of step back into Caroline’s shoes and say goodbye for the last time. I was very happy.”

Candice King reveals she took Caroline Forbes’ daylight ring from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ set

In The Vampire Diaries, after Damon Salvatore turned Caroline Forbes into a vampire, she had to wear a magical daylight ring to go out into the sun without getting hurt. The ring was made of silver and featured a bright blue stone.

In a recent Tik Tok video, King noted that because fans keep asking her if she’s a real vampire. And in the video’s caption — which features her walking out into the sun and taking off a ring — she revealed that she kept Caroline’s daylight ring.

“Yes, I read your comments,” King wrote. “And I’m not an actual vampire, just a human with an SPF and night cream obsession. But thank you for asking xo (and yes that is Caroline’s daylight ring and one of the few things I took from set).”

Her co-star Paul Wesley also took his daylight ring from the set of ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Caroline Forbes wasn’t the only vampire donning a daylight ring in The Vampire Diaries. Nearly all the vampires on the show wore one, including Paul Wesley’s character Stefan Salvatore.

In an interview with IMDb, Wesley revealed that, like King, he also kept his daylight ring as a memento. But while King still has hers, he admitted that his ring is missing.

“I did a show called The Vampire Diaries, and I wore this one ring,” Wesley said. “It was, like, my daylight ring because I was a vampire, and I could walk around in the daylight. It was, like, really important. At the end of the show, I was like, I’m taking this ring. And I lost it. Somebody, one day, will find that ring.”