Paul Wesley Took Stefan’s Daylight Ring After ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Ended, and Then He Lost It

Studios typically try to hang on to props because they are a vital part of the history of shows like The Vampire Diaries and can even increase in value over time. However, the actors who use them usually care more about keeping a memento of their time spent in character than they do about the cost of the item.

Over the years, several actors have come forward to admit that they have taken home props. One of them was Paul Wesley, who kept Stefan’s daylight ring when TVD ended in 2017.

Paul Wesley | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Daylight rings were significant to the principal ‘TVD’ vampire cast members

The Vampire Diaries stuck to a staple of vampire lore by having its fanged characters get burned if they went outside during the day. However, the show also devised a simple solution to this problem so that its characters could walk in the sun—daylight rings. These rings (or it could really be any jewelry) featured a witch-enchanted stone, allowing vampires to become daywalkers.

Unlike the male vampires, who often only wear rings, the female vampires in the series are frequently seen wearing jewelry with a lapis lazuli stone. The spelled stone only protected the vampire for whom the witch originally cast the spell.

Since most humans still believed vampires could only walk at night, daylight allowed TVD vampires to roam freely during the day without raising suspicion. And when Sheriff Forbes and Logan Fell separately questioned Stefan and Damon about their ability to walk about in the daylight, both vampire brothers steadfastly refused to reveal their secret.

Paul Wesley took Stefan’s daylight ring after ‘TVD’ ended and then lost it

Since the main TVD vampire cast members wore the same daylight ring for all or most of the seasons, it had important meaning for them. So, when the show ended in 2017, Wesley took home Stefan’s daylight ring.

In an interview with IMDb, the actor revealed that after taking home Stefan’s ring, he, unfortunately, lost it. He said,

“I did a show called The Vampire Diaries, and I wore this one ring. It was, like, my daylight ring because I was a vampire, and I could walk around in the daylight. It was, like, really important. At the end of the show, I was like, I’m taking this ring. And I lost it. Somebody one day will find that ring.”

Stefan wore his daylight ring on the middle finger of his right hand. The ring was silver with a lapis lazuli inlaid with the Salvatore family crest and the letter “S” for his initial.

Paul Wesley wasn’t the only cast member to take home a prop from the ‘TVD’ closet

Seems like Wesley wasn’t the only one to take home an accessory from the TVD closet. During the Q&A session of a Comic-Con in 2022, one fan asked TVD cast members Candice King, Michael Trevino, and Kayla Ewell if they were allowed to take anything home when the series ended.

King revealed that she took her daylight ring, saying, “I took my ring … I still have my ring, and I panic every once a year, and I’m like, ‘Did I lose it?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I still have that.'” The actor also mentioned that she didn’t take any clothes like some of her co-stars did.

On the other hand, Ewell said she took the pair of pants that Vicky died in. The actor explained that after wearing the same pair of pants for years, they became very special to her. And in an interview with Hollywood Life, Ian Somerhalder revealed that he took Damon’s daylight ring while Zach Roerig took Matt’s boots.

While it’s frowned upon, actors sometimes take movie props. Some ask permission first, while others have to be a little sneakier. In the end, though, we figure that having that memento is worth it.