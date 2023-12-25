Carrie Underwood won't eat one of her main dishes she cooks every Christmas. Here's what she's said about holiday cooking.

Country music lovers and American Idol fans alike have fallen in love with Carrie Underwood through the years. Not only does she have an angelic voice, but she shares inside details regarding her family life, especially around the holidays. Underwood has numerous Christmas traditions, including cooking a main course she doesn’t eat. Here’s what the mother of two said.

Carrie Underwood cooks turkey for Christmas, but she doesn’t eat it

Carrie Underwood has discussed her diet a lot in the past, especially regarding meat. She’s called herself “95% vegan,” with specific meals she loves to eat while on tour. As for Christmas and the holiday season, Underwood still doesn’t eat meat. But she’ll prepare it for her family and her husband, Mike Fisher.

“My perfect Christmas; generally, we do a lot of traveling around Christmas,” she told 107.9 Rodeo Radio. “We’ll go see either my family or my husband’s family. I’ll spend all day cooking. I’ll make a small turkey, even though I don’t eat turkey. I’ll make some turkey, cranberry sauce, of course. Of course, sweet potato casserole. You have to have that. That’s one of my favorites because it’s a side dish and dessert, but I’ll just make a ridiculous amount of food.”

She added that she loves to “go all out for Christmas” meal prep. “I don’t do anything super fancy — lots of casseroles and stuff like that, like broccoli rice casserole and some sort of macaroni dish, and there’s always deviled eggs. I don’t know why we eat deviled eggs every holiday. It’s like the holiday thing to do is make deviled eggs.”

The country singer also makes her husband’s favorite pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin pie. And she makes Christmas cookies with her kids.

She once said she’ll ‘never eat meat again’ because she looks and feels better without it



Carrie Underwood’s plate of food on Christmas won’t include any of her cooked turkey or other meats. “I love eating and talking about food. I’ve been a vegetarian for seven years,” she explained in an interview, according to StyleCraze. “But after seeing a friend who looked amazing and had recently gone vegan, I thought, what’s holding me back? I’ll never eat meat again because I look and feel better without it.”

While speaking to Country 102.5, Underwood revealed she had dairy issues in the past, and eating vegan helps. “I actually had dairy issues, and I feel better now,” she stated. “My reflexes got a lot better and things like that. I just needed to know what to do, and she told me, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this, too.’”

One of Carrie Underwood’s favorite Christmas memories involves caroling at a nursing home

Carrie Underwood has fond memories of Christmas in her childhood. As an Oklahoma native, she grew up caroling at nursing homes to spread holiday cheer.

“Christmas was always about family,” she told ABC News. “One thing that we always did growing up that was one of my favorite memories; on Christmas Eve, we would go to my grandparents’ house. Us kids were always responsible for putting oranges and apples and bananas in little paper bags, and we would go down to the nursing home and sing Christmas carols.”

We can’t say if Underwood will take her kids caroling, but we’re sure she’s carrying on many family traditions she once loved.

