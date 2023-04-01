Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Always Wanted ‘to Have a Wife Like’ His ‘Mom’

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher married in 2010, and they have two children together. The country singer and former NHL player are both devout Christians and released a docuseries about their faith called Mike and Carrie: God & Country in 2020. In the docuseries, Fisher revealed that he was always looking for “a wife” who was similar to his “mom.”

(L-R) Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood had differences before getting married

In the docuseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Fisher and Underwood discuss their faith, marriage, and how they are raising their family.

The first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country premiered on the YouTube channel I Am Second on June 22, 2020. During the episode, Underwood and Fisher discussed their differences when it came to their lifestyles and relationships.

“I never thought about getting married or having a family, I don’t think,” Underwood said in the video. “I’ve always kind of done well kind of by myself.”

Fisher then revealed that he always knew he wanted to be married and have a family.

“I grew up with three other siblings and I had a great mom and dad,” Fisher said in the first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country. “And I think that I just wanted something like that.”

Mike Fisher wanted to marry a woman like his mom

During the first Mike and Carrie: God & Country episode, Underwood admitted she did not always want to be a mother before meeting Fisher.

“I was never a baby person or a kid person,” the country singer said.

Fisher once again showed how he was different from Underwood, saying, “[I] wanted to be the best dad, just to be like my dad and have a wife like my mom. And have kids and living in the country.”

He added, “And I got everything and more than I ever dreamed of to be really honest.”

This comment made Underwood smile.

“It’s just cause I’m sitting here,” Underwood said.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher also disagreed about hunting

In addition to not having similar ideas about kids and marriage before getting together, Underwood and Fisher also had different values when it came to hunting. While Underwood is an animal lover and does not eat meat, Fisher enjoys hunting.

“Well, he grew up hunting and being outdoors and it’s a big part of his life,” Underwood said. “I grew up on a cattle farm and I went the other way. I don’t eat meat, I do my best to not buy leather things.”

“When we were dating, you have these, you know, ‘Well, once we get married it’ll be fine.’ And you’re doing the same,” Fisher said in the Mike and Carrie: God & Country episode.

Underwood explained how her love for animals made accepting Fisher’s love of hunting difficult.

“I always swore I would never marry a hunter,” she admitted.

Even though the two disagree about hunting and other topics, Fisher thinks their shared Christian faith helps the couple navigate their differences.

“That’s where our faith comes in too,” he said. “I think it gives us kind of a center ground where that’s the most important thing in anything.”

Based on the episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, it is clear Underwood and Fisher have worked hard to create a strong relationship.