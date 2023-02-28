Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Showed Their Love for ‘Girl Scout Cookie Season’

Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies, even the biggest stars in country music. On social media, Miranda Lambert shared that she recently made sure to buy Girl Scout Cookies while out running errands. In the comment section, Carrie Underwood shared her support for the Girl Scouts.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood love the Girl Scouts

Each year, the Girl Scout Cookie season lasts from January through April. As part of the Girl Scout Cookie season, Girl Scouts around the country sell different flavors of cookies to the public.

The cookies are renowned for being delicious, and the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps teach Girl Scouts different entrepreneurial skills.

On social media, Lambert shared a selfie of herself holding up a box of Girl Scout Cookies.

“I had to make a Walmart run today (for some essentials and other stuff I didn’t know I needed) and I lucked out. The @girlscouts were right outside the door! I love girl scout cookie season. Made a haul! #thinmint #carmeldelights #peanutbutterpatties,” Lambert captioned the photo on Instagram.

Underwood then commented on Lambert’s post, “*puts 3 fingers up ‘On my honor, I shall try to serve God and my country…to help people at all times…and to live by the Girl Scout law.'”

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert both love animals

In addition to supporting the Girl Scouts, Underwood and Lambert both share a love of animals. Lambert has multiple pets, and when she can she frequently takes some of her pets on tour with her.

Underwood and her family have multiple dogs. On April 4, 2022, Underwood revealed in an Instagram post that her dog Ace died.

After Underwood wrote a heartfelt caption mourning Ace, Lambert then took the time to share her condolences with Underwood.

“so sorry. I know how bad that hurts. Sendin love your way,” Lambert wrote in the comments.

On Feb. 12, Underwood revealed that her family adopted a new puppy named Charlotte.

“Meet Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family! I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister,” Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert collaborated together

While Underwood and Lambert frequently comment on each other’s social media posts, it has been quite some time since the two released an original song together.

In 2014, Lambert released an album called Platinum which includes a song called “Somethin’ Bad.” Underwood is a featured artist on the song with Lambert. The two artists filmed a music video for the song and performed it together at various award shows.

“Somethin’ Bad” went on to receive a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2015 Grammy Awards.