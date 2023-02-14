Carrie Underwood Rescues Adorable New Puppy: ‘Meet Charlotte’

Country star Carrie Underwood brought home a new rescue puppy, Charlotte. The adorable pup was named in honor of the city where she met her human, who promptly introduced her to her fans.

Underwood is an animal lover and is already over the moon about her latest addition. But how is the rest of the family getting along with the newest addition? Here’s what she’s shared so far.

Carrie Underwood’s dogs are like family

Before the latest addition, Underwood’s family consisted of herself, her husband, Mike Fisher, their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, and two dogs, Penny and Zero. The news of a new pup comes after her beloved rescue, Ace, died as a sweet senior in 2022.

Ace was with Underwood before her other babies, human or canine, and she talked to People about her bond with him in 2010. “Your family, your job, whatever it is … at some point, you’re going to be frustrated, you’re going to be mad, you’re going to be … losing it,” she said. “Ace just makes me happy every single second of every single day.”

After Underwood opened up about the ache of his death, Miranda Lambert offered sympathy. “I know how bad that hurts,” she wrote on Underwood’s Instagram post. “Sendin’ love your way.”

Carrie Underwood rescues puppy from Charlotte, names her Charlotte

Meet Charlotte “Charlie” Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family! I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while… https://t.co/9Gc5xcIX4T pic.twitter.com/LtZnJabmpR — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 12, 2023

Underwood revealed the latest addition on Instagram, sharing with fans that they named the pup Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher. She wrote she met the “newest member of the family” in Charlotte, North Carolina, “When the lovely people at [Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue] brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile.”

That’s right. Someone brought puppies to Underwood and her crew just for smiles. But that day, she was in the market for something more permanent than a quick pick-me-up. She told fans, “We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!”

The country star disclosed that Charlotte, who might eventually get to tour with Underwood, is getting along well with her new family. “She is happy at home playing with her boys,” she shared. “And Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister.”

She concluded by thanking the rescue “for all the incredible work,” adding, “… Thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!”

In her Instagram stories, she updated fans with a snap of Charlotte asleep under the furniture with her new big brother, Zero. “Getting along just fine,” she wrote.

Fellow animal-loving friend Miranda Lambert celebrates Carrie Underwood’s new rescue puppy

Underwood’s Instagram fans poured into the comments on the post, thanking her for choosing to adopt, not shop, and helping encourage others to do the same. Once again, Lambert was among those to send some good vibes her friend’s way.

Lambert avidly supports rescue shelters and replied to the post with a raising hands emoji, expressing her happiness in simple terms. Country music icon Tanya Tucker also shared some love with a line of heart-eyed emojis, noting that Charlotte is “so cute!”