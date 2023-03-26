Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Dad Cleaned His Shotguns in Front of Her First Date

Carrie Underwood had to kiss a few frogs before finding her prince – her former NHL player husband, Mike Fisher – and she once recounted the discomfort of her very first date. Here’s what the country music star said about the date and how her dad went out of his way to make it awkward.

Carrie Underwood | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010, and they have two sons together. Before marriage, the singer was linked to NFL player Tony Romo and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford.

But years before she stepped into the spotlight, Underwood had her relatably awkward teenage dating years. She once opened up about her very first date and how her father, Stephen Underwood, reacted.

“I was 16 and I was going out on a date with a guy that was a bit older and he might have been 18,” Underwood told WSOC (per Taste of Country). “He came in, and my dad actually had gotten out his shotguns earlier to start cleaning them. I don’t know why he decided to clean them right before my first date, but he did.”

She added, “Mom made him put them up, though.”

The date got off to an uncomfortable start, but according to Underwood, her date brushed off the shotgun-cleaning incident with her dad. “He didn’t put much thought into it,” she said.

However, the date didn’t get much better, and it even got cut short. “We just went to the mall and we were going to watch a movie, but I was 16 and couldn’t get into rated-R movies,” the singer explained. “We ended up watching this horrible movie and we left halfway through and he took me home and that was that. It was not a great first dating experience.”

The country music star’s father is still strict

Carrie Underwood was raised on a farm in Oklahoma, and her parents live in the house she grew up in. Her dad worked at a paper mill, and her mom, Carole, worked at an elementary school.

Her dad’s strictness from his shotgun-cleaning days hasn’t changed much. He got his famous daughter “in trouble” when she attempted to give him an expensive gift.

“I remember one Christmas there was this generator my dad wanted for welding or something… I was like, ‘I’ll get it for him.’ It was $400,” Underwood shared in an interview with SiriusXM. “I got in trouble. He was like, ‘She doesn’t need to be spending her money on me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, let me do anything, please.’”