Carrie Underwood’s Awards: How Many Has She Won?

Country music star Carrie Underwood got her start on American Idol, and she’s since made a name for herself in the industry. She continues to dominate the Video of the Year category at the CMT Music Awards, and that hasn’t changed in 2023. So, how many awards has Carrie Underwood won through the years? Here’s what to know.

How many awards has Carrie Underwood won?

Carrie Underwood’s music awards are numerous after first rising to fame following American Idol Season 4. According to People, she’s won seven Grammy Awards, 16 ACM Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and seven CMA Awards. She currently holds the record for CMT Music Award wins, as she’s won 23. Combined, that’s 70 awards.

IMDb notes she also won the Gold Derby Music Award for Best Country/Americana Artist in 2021, the iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year in 2022, the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Country Artist in 2015, the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Star Under 35 in 2008, the Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Country Artist in 2015 and 2018, the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Reality/Variety Star – Female in 2005, and a Star on the Walk of Fame in 2018. That brings her wins up to 78.

Underwood also has the privilege of performing the open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. She’s performed the event since 2013 and will likely continue to do so.

She loves how fans ‘get to call the shots’ at the CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood appreciates all of the awards and accolades she’s received through the years. But there’s something special about the CMT Music Awards — and that’s because the results are driven by the fans.

“One of the things that I feel like is so special about the CMT Awards is that they are fan-voted, giving fans the power,” she shared in an interview, according to The Nash News. “They’re the ones who stream the music, buy the music, come see us in concert, and obviously watch the videos. It’s really cool that they get to call the shots. To have that many under my belt is really cool, taking up space in my trophy area, which is awesome.”

In 2023, Underwood could make history if she wins Video of the Year for the fifth time in a row. “To have four in a row is spectacular,” she said. “Five, would, of course, be even more spectacular. … But, whatever happens, happens. I’m happy for whoever takes it home.”

Who has sold more records, Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood?

Has Carrie Underwood sold more records than fellow American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson? According to Forbes, she has. Underwood has sold over 15 million albums in the U.S. while Clarkson has sold 13.5 million.

Clarkson and Underwood are the top two highest American Idol album sellers. Other high-sellers include rocker Chris Daughtry, Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino (who’s been nominated for 11 Grammys), Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler.

