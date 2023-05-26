Is Celine Dion in a Wheelchair? The Viral Wedding Clip, Debunked

Celine Dion fans are worried for the famous singer’s health after she recently canceled her Courage World Tour. Dion has stiff-person syndrome, a neurological condition that affects her ability to perform. Additionally, some fans are wondering if Dion’s now in a wheelchair after a TikTok clip went viral. So, is Celine Dion in a wheelchair? Here’s what to know.

Celine Dion is not in a wheelchair despite what a viral clip shows

Famous musician Celine Dion | Gotham/GC Images

Celine Dion is not in a wheelchair despite what a viral TikTok clip seems to show.

The clip posted to TikTok appears to show a woman in a wheelchair dancing with her son during his wedding. Many Dion fans thought it was the famous singer, but the video’s since been debunked. The person in the wheelchair seen in the clip is actually a 55-year-old woman named Kathy Poirier. Poirer has ALS.

Unfortunately, the misinformation spread like wildfire. The clip was uploaded with the caption, “Celine Dion at her son’s wedding,” and it also stated, “Celine Dion at age 55 cannot walk or lift herself up.”

Roots to Stems, a wedding planning company based in Orlando, Florida, first posted the original video of Poirer to Instagram in October 2022. The video shows two of Poirer’s sons following her to the middle of the dance floor. The son who’s getting married, as well as the other brothers, then assist Poirer to her feet.

“Zak and his mom, Kathy, sharing the most beautiful mother-son dance at last night’s wedding,” the caption reads. “An incredibly moving moment no one will ever forget.”

Dion has three children, but they weren’t getting married. Her son, René-Charles Angélil, is 19, and she also has 9-year-old twins Eddy Angelil and Nelson Angelil.

Celine Dion just canceled her tour due to having stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion | Chris Watt/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

While Celine Dion wasn’t in a wheelchair in a viral video posted to the internet, she does have big news for fans. On May 26, 2023, she announced the cancelation of her worldwide tour, the Courage World Tour. She’s canceling due to having stiff-person syndrome.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour,” she posted to Instagram. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Stiff-person syndrome is incredibly rare, affecting just one or two in 1 million. In December 2022, she posted a video explaining more about her symptoms. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she explained. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

What is the life expectancy of someone with stiff-person syndrome?

It’s unclear if Celine Dion’s life expectancy is impacted by stiff-person syndrome. From the onset of the disorder, people typically live six to 28 years. The progressive neurological disorder generally impacts the spine and lower areas of the body and may begin as intermittent periods of stiffness and spasms. It’s unclear what causes the disorder, but it is autoimmune.

Physical and occupational therapies can help, as can medications to help with symptoms. Currently, there is no cure.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.