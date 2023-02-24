Chase Stokes Praises ‘Everything Happening in’ Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Career’ Following ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ Release

Season 3 of Outer Banks premiered on Netflix on Feb. 23, and actor Chase Stokes used the show’s premiere to gush about his rumored girlfriend, country artist Kelsea Ballerini. During interviews with Extra and Entertainment Tonight, Stokes shared how “proud” he is of Ballerini’s recent success.

(L-R) Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Chase Stokes is ‘proud’ of Kelsea Ballerini

While at the premiere for season 3 of Outer Banks, Stokes was interviewed by Extra. At the end of the interview, Rachel Lindsay asked Stokes why he shared support for Ballerini’s new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat on social media.

“She’s an incredible human being,” Stokes said. “Adore her to death, and you know, it’s such a huge moment for her so I’m just very, very proud of her.”

Stokes was also interviewed by Entertainment Tonight at the premiere where he was asked about Ballerini, who will perform on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on March 4.

“I mean she’s the best,” Stokes told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now.”

Kelsea Ballerini confirmed her relationship with Chase Stokes

Stokes and Ballerini were first spotted together in January. On Feb. 14, Ballerini released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat which details her divorce from country singer Morgan Evans.

Ballerini appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy on Feb. 22 to promote the EP. During the interview, Ballerini confirmed that she is seeing Stokes.

“Am I single?” Ballerini asks while laughing. “Um, am I single? God. Um, nope.”

The country singer revealed that she is actually the one who made the first move with Stokes by sliding into his DMs on Instagram.

“I’ve never seen the show, but I just knew of him and yeah so I followed him and he followed me. And I just swan dove right on in,” Ballerini said.

Ballerini also shared on the podcast that she is not concerned about Evans’ reaction to her new relationship.

“I’m not married to him anymore and I don’t need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine,” she said.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans divorced in 2022

Ballerini announced her separation from Evans in August 2022, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.

When Ballerini first announced the separation, she shared a statement on her Instagram story.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Ballerini continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

On Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed that she and Stokes first connected in December 2022.