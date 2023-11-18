After several high-profile cast departures last season, a new doctor will be joining the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in 'Chicago Med' Season 9.

A new doctor is joining the staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Chicago Med is currently casting for a new character who will join the show in its ninth season.

The new ‘Chicago Med’ doctor will have a connection to Dr. Charles

Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles in ‘Chicago Med’ Season 6 | Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

TVLine was the first to report that someone new would be joining the Chicago Med cast. While there’s no word yet on who will play the as-yet-unnamed character, he will apparently be an emergency department physician in his early 30s. The doctor has a troubled past and crossed paths with Dr. Daniel Charles (Olivia Platt) when he was younger.

The character will recur in Chicago Med Season 9. They may be upgraded to a series regular in Chicago Med Season 10.

Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee left ‘Chicago Med’ in season 8

The addition of a new face to Chicago Med comes after the departure of several key cast members in season 8. Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi left midway through the season. Dr. Will Halstead actor Nick Gehlfuss departed in the season 8 finale. Gehlfuss had starred in the show since season 1. Guy Lockard, who played Dr. Dylan Scott, Sarah Rafferty, who played Dr. Pamela Blake, and Asjha Cooper, who played resident Vanessa Taylor, also left the show last season.

In an interview with Variety, Gehlfuss said leaving Chicago Med after 163 episodes was a “difficult decision” but the right one for his career.

“Ultimately, I felt I’d taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you’re either built for a very long time with one person or not,” he said. “I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It’s two college degrees! I’m joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television.”

Returning Chicago Med cast members for season 9 include Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson as Gaffney Chicago Medical Center head Sharon Goodwin, Marlyne Barrett as charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, and Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher.

‘Chicago Med’ Season 9 starts filming in late November

NBC hasn’t announced a premiere date for Chicago Med Season 9, but the wheels are in motion for new episodes now that the Hollywood strikes have ended. Filming will begin on Nov. 29, according to Reel Chicago. The cast of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will also be back at work in the week after Thanksgiving. All three One Chicago shows will have shortened seasons because of the strikes, with Deadline reporting that each will likely have 13 episodes.

Sources: TVLine, Reel Chicago, Deadline

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.