‘Chicago Med’ Has Yet to Be Renewed For a 9th Season Following Ratings Decline

Chicago Med is the third installment in Dick Wolf’s iconic Chicago franchise. And it has become very beloved by millions of fans. The medical drama premiered on NBC in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. However, in the wake of steadily-declining ratings, some have started to wonder if the end is nigh for Chicago Med. To date, it has been crickets from the production team. But recent Season 8 numbers can give fans insight into what might be around the corner for the series.

‘Chicago Med’ has been steadily declining in ratings

Pictured: (l-r) Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Nellie Cuevas, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead in ‘Chicago Med’ | George Burns Jr/NBC via Getty Images

Chicago Med debuted in late 2015. It follows the emergency department doctors and nurses of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Full of drama, nail-biting situations, and romance, Chicago Med has become a beloved television staple for many. The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, and Brian Tee.

Chicago Med often crosses over with other shows in the famed Chicago franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Lately, however, it seems as though many fans haven’t been tuning into Chicago Med. Season 8 of the show, which debuted in September 2022, has seen a steady decline in ratings. As reported by TV Series Finale, the latest season of Chicago Med has been averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.65 million viewers. Compared to the seventh season, that’s down by 16% in the demographic where the show has traditionally been successful.

When was ‘Chicago Med’ last renewed?

Although there can be some disparity in the viewing numbers, since they don’t account for those fans who catch up with shows through streaming, it is generally an indication of where a series is heading. For Chicago Med, these numbers could spell trouble. In general, fans seem to be less invested in the series — with barely any reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, especially when compared to previous seasons, which generally boasted many positive reviews.

Interestingly, the last time that the show was renewed was in 2020. At that time, Chicago Med was renewed for three more seasons, which premiered in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. With the eighth season rolling along, and no indication as to what might be coming next, it certainly looks as though big changes are coming for the TV staple.

Will ‘Chicago Med’ be canceled before Season 9?

Rumors are already swirling that the end is nigh for Chicago Med. According to One Chicago Center, there are still some things that the show has working in its favor. For one thing, the show offers a great deal of variety for viewers, even more than the other shows in the Chicago franchise. It is also interconnected with several other popular shows on TV, including FBI. This gives the production team a lot of room for exploration in the future, even pursuing other crossover events and special TV programs with guest stars.

Canceling one show in the Chicago franchise might end up doing damage to the brand in general — and that might not be a risk that the network is willing to take, even with the dwindling numbers. Still, in the end, ratings are the end-all-be-all for a TV show. And Chicago Med has clearly been struggling to put up big numbers for a few months. For now, fans will have to wait and watch to see what happens down the road for Chicago Med.