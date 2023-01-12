‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Sean O’Neal Returns Soon

NBC’s One Chicago shows are back in 2023, and fans can anticipate seeing more of Jefferson White as Sean O’Neal in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Hailey Upton finally caught Sean red-handed at the end of the Chicago P.D. midseason finale. And it looks like fans will be seeing more of the villain. Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago P.D. Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Sean O’Neal.]

Jefferson White joined the ‘Chicago P.D’ Season 10 cast as the villainous Sean O’Neal

Chicago P.D. Season 10 introduces Jefferson White as the season’s biggest villain. Sean O’Neal is Chief O’Neal’s son, and Hailey Upton had her suspicions about him early on. Eventually, Upton discovered that Sean was involved in a human trafficking ring, and she caught him by the midseason finale.

White talked about Sean’s inner world. The actor explained to TVLine that his character led a “very difficult life” due to his past drug addiction, and it led to a “contentious relationship with his dad.”

Showrunner Gwen Sigan spoke to CinemaBlend about working with White on the character and everything he brought to the table. “With Jefferson’s role, we knew Sean was going to be the villain of the first half of the season, so we knew he was going to be in quite a lot,” Sigan said. “We knew his relationship with Upton was going to be the crux of the story. But every time we got an episode turned in, and we would see what Jefferson did with it, it just inspired different elements. He became this character. I feel like Jefferson infused this cult leader [persona].”

Sean O’Neal returns in episode 12

Viewers watching the Chicago P.D. Season 10 midseason finale likely thought that was the last they’d see of Sean O’Neal. But it seems Jefferson White will return in season 10 episode 12 to play the villain once more. The episode airs on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.

One Chicago Center gives a synopsis for episode 12. “Sean O’Neal surprises Det. Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information,” the synopsis reads. “While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late.”

With O’Neal back in episode 12, we anticipate he’ll be the main villain heading into the second half of the season. And it’s likely that his relationship with Hailey Upton will reveal more about her mental state with Jay Halstead gone.

Did Jay Halstead leave ‘Chicago P.D.’ permanently?

Hailey Upton deeply misses Jay Halstead, and she’s having to deal with his absence while also handling Sean O’Neal’s crimes in Chicago P.D. Season 10. So, is Halstead gone permanently?

While Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer has plans to direct at least one episode of Chicago P.D., fans shouldn’t expect his character to return anytime soon. Instead, fans can expect much more of Upton and how she deals with having a long-distance husband.

“As we know, Upton is very strong and she’s also someone who’s very guarded and likes to have control of her emotions and likes to be able to deal with things,” Gwen Sigan said, according to Variety. “This puts her in an interesting spot, and we definitely see how it falls out. That’s been really exciting to write and I think will be something really interesting for Tracy [Spiridakos] to play. She’s been killing it.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

