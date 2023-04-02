3 Ken Dolls Have Been Made in Chris Pine’s Likeness for These Film Roles

Chris Pine has been a fan-favorite with viewers of all ages for nearly two decades, following his big breakout role in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He has appeared in dozens of movies over the years, from romantic comedies to big-budget blockbusters such as the Star Trek reboot film series. Pine’s good looks are a large part of his appeal to fans. In fact, Pine is so good-looking that his face has been used as a template for not one, but three separate Ken dolls. In a recent interview promoting new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pine discussed this, even joking about how he “asked” the dolls to be made.

Chris Pine has established himself as a versatile actor

Chris Pine attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When Pine first burst onto the scene in the beloved rom-com Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, many fans saw him as just a pretty face. However, he quickly proved that he had the versatility to take on any role. In 2009, Pine played James T. Kirk in Star Trek, a reboot of the hugely popular science-fiction franchise. He went on to reprise the role in two more major movies.

Pine is also well-known for his work in the DC Extended Universe. He has played Wonder Woman’s love interest, Steve Trevor, in two films, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. In recent years, Pine has also acted in movies like Don’t Worry Darling, Hell or High Water, Into the Woods, and Unstoppable.

There have been three Ken dolls made in Chris Pine’s likeness

Fans agree — Pine is probably the best-looking of the “Hollywood Chrises.” Proof of this could be in the fact that there have been three separate Ken dolls made in Pine’s likeness. In a recent interview alongside his castmates from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Pine addressed this, even joking that “I asked them to.”

Pine’s co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, admitted that Pine is the ideal candidate for a Ken doll. “With those baby blues, how could you not?” the actor teased. Rodriguez also revealed that she knows at least one of the three films inspired the dolls. “You were a Ken doll in ‘Star Trek’ for sure,” she said.

Co-star Regé-Jean Page Identified the inspiration for the other two dolls, adding, “Two ‘Wonder Woman’ Ken dolls. Two Steve Trevors.”

Chris Pine is starring in the brand-new film ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Stars braved the rain to walk the red carpet at the London premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves last night.



The heist comedy sees Star Trek actor Chris Pine playing a bard called Edgin Darvis who tries to look after his daughter.@DnDMovie #ChrisPine pic.twitter.com/auyYMvF6KG — London Live (@LondonLive) March 24, 2023

Pine could rest on his laurels as one of the few actors who has been used as the inspiration for not one, but three Ken dolls. However, he’s still making interesting career decisions, such as his latest role in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Pine plays the bard Edgin Harper in the film. In addition to Pine, the movie stars Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Justice Smith, and Jason Wong. With Pine’s already-impressive credentials as a science-fiction and fantasy star, this film seems poised to be another fan favorite. Fans who want to catch Pine’s performance as Edgin Harper can see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in theaters now!