Christina Hall of 'Christina on the Coast' fame has been married multiple times. Here's what to know about her marriages as of 2023.

HGTV’s Christina on the Coast Season 5 returns in June 2023, and fans are excited to see the renovations that Christina Hall comes up with next. Christina and her husband, Josh Hall, team up in the 2023 season, and they even work on renovating their own home. And this isn’t the first time that Christina has worked closely with her spouse. So, how many times has Christina Hall been married as of 2023?

How many times has Christina Hall been married as of 2023?

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead | JB Lacroix/GC Images

Christina Hall was been married three times as of 2023. While Christina on the Coast Season 5 features her and her current husband, Josh Hall, her other HGTV shows and spinoffs showed her previous marriages.

Christina married her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in 2009. The couple stayed together until 2018, and they created the hit HGTV series, Flip or Flop. They met while working together in a real estate office in California, and the couple had their first child together in 2010. By 2013, HGTV started airing episodes of Flip or Flop. Christina and her first husband had another child in 2015. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make their relationship work, and by 2016, they announced they were headed their separate ways.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Christina and Tarek announced. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage.”

Christina moved on to dating Ant Anstead in October 2017, and the two married in December 2018 — not even a year after Christina and Tarek finalized their divorce. Christina had a baby with Ant in September 2019, and the couple announced their separation in September 2020.

Finally, in early 2021, Christina was linked to Josh Hall — her now-husband in 2023. They tied the knot in April 2022 after getting engaged in September 2021. Josh and Christina have been going strong ever since.

Josh Hall was married once in the past

Christina Hall receives a lot of flack for getting married multiple times. While some fans aren’t happy with how the Christina on the Coast Season 5 star moved on quickly from marriage to marriage, Christina’s noted she feels confident in her current marriage to Josh Hall.

As for Josh, he was married once in the past. A source shared with The Sun that Josh started dating Christina just two months after his divorce, which hurt his ex-wife, Chelsea Baker. The exes reportedly married in August 2016 and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for Chelsea and the split is still fresh,” the insider revealed. “It was a fairytale wedding and they seemed like the perfect couple. He ended it out of the blue and she was left heartbroken. For his new relationship to then play out in public and for them to be praised, it’s been really tough. It’s something no woman wants to go through. She doesn’t know the timeline of their relationship, but above all wishes him the best and just wants to move on with her life.”

Another insider noted the split was “not amicable,” and Josh’s ex-wife was left “very, very hurt.”

“Chelsea is the most kind, giving person you could know,” the source continued. “She is a hard worker, smart, classy, would do any favor you could possibly ask with a smile on her face. She’s a totally normal, down-to-earth girl who would be your friend five minutes after you met her.”

Christina on the Coast Season 5 airs at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

