An Illinois mom vanished decades ago. Now, Kelly Siegler of 'Cold Justice' is working with police to help find her killer.

Kelly Siegler teams up with Steve Spingola to help a woman find her mother’s killer in the March 9 episode of the true crime series Cold Justice.

In this exclusive clip from “Killer at the Door,” Siegler and Singola join forces with officers from the Kankakee Police Department to help a woman who just missed seeing her mother’s killer at their front door when she was 11 years old. Decades have passed since the crime. Will the victim’s daughter be able to recall any clues that will help detectives crack the case and bring her mother’s murderer to justice?

Kelly Siegler and a team of investigators try to figure out what happened to a murdered mother

Jannette Johnson was a 29-year-old mom of two when she vanished from her home in Kankakee, Il., in August 1985. For decades, her family was left to wonder what had happened to their loved one. Then, in 2020, remains were discovered that were later identified as Janette.

Now, police in Kankakee, with some help from the team at Cold Justice, are attempting to find out who was responsible for Jannette’s death.

In the clip, Jannette’s daughter walks the detectives through what happened the last night she saw her mother alive. She describes watching her mom pull up to the home in her car and then exit the vehicle before she disappeared from view.

Siegler and the other investigators try to reconstruct exactly how the killer managed to abduct his victim.

“I thought he had to catch her right here. But he could have caught her over there, right?” Siegler says, gesturing to a spot on the street, further from the house.

What happened to Jannette Johnson?

What could have made Jannette go with her presumed killer that night? The investigators don’t know for sure, but they have some ideas.

“I think he wants to catch her off guard,” one says. “He … is at some point coming up and making contact with her. But she continues on to the front porch. And maybe he’s trying to talk to her as they’re walking up.”

“That’s exactly what she would have done,” the daughter confirms.

“How does she go quietly without an argument or a loud voice or a protest?” Siegler wonders.

The investigators speculate that the killer walked to the house from several blocks away. He then managed to convince Janette to get back in her own vehicle.

“I just don’t think he drove here,” Spingola says.

Will the police and the Cold Justice team be able to discover who killed this mother of two? Find out when a new episode of Cold Justice airs on Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime.

Source: Oxygen.com

