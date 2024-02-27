One 'suitcase' girl has returned to compete on 'Deal or No Deal Island,' will the Duchess of Sussex join her?

Hosted by Joe Manganiello, Deal or No Deal Island is a twist on the original NBC game show, Deal or No Deal. While the setting is different, some aspects of the show also remain the same. On the heels of original cast member Claudia Jordan debuting on Deal or No Deal Island as a competitor, could Meghan Markle also dust off her briefcase for a role in the reboot series?

Is there a place for Meghan Markle on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

The original Deal or No Deal, hosted by Howie Mandel, was filmed on a Hollywood, California, soundstage. The NBC series featured contestants who tested their luck and nerves as they chose whether to take home the cash amount inside a sealed box or accept an offer from the mysterious Banker.

The new version of the series, hosted by Joe Manganiello, places contestants on the Banker’s private island. Players compete in challenges to find briefcases worth over $200 million hidden around the island. Then, they attempt to beat the Banker for the ultimate Deal or No Deal.

Meghan Markle played a Deal or No Deal briefcase girl during the series second season, which ran from 2006 through 2007. As her former castmate Claudia Jordan is playing the game for the reboot’s inaugural season, is there a place for Meghan on Deal or No Deal Island?

Extra asked Manganiello if a “certain princess” might appear in the series. He responded, “You’ll have to tune in and see. Anything can happen.”

Given how Meghan Markle’s acting career came to an end when she married Prince Harry, a Deal or No Deal Island appearance seems like a longshot. Furthermore, Meghan hasn’t exactly looked fondly back at her experience.

Meghan Markle reflected on her ‘Deal or No Deal’ experience for her podcast ‘Archetypes’

The former Suits actor and wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, opened up about her role as a game show model in a 2013 interview with Esquire. She called the NBC gig one of the things she did to “make ends meet.”

“It’s run the gamut. Working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me understand what I would rather be doing,” she added.

She added that she never had a winning case during her series tenure. Meghan explained, “I’d end up standing up forever in these uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels, just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”

Meghan further addressed her time on the series to guest Paris Hilton during an episode of her podcast Archetypes. She explained intelligent women surrounded her on that stage, “but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

“I would leave with this pit in my stomach. Knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I wouldn’t say I liked feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me then, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

‘Deal or No Deal Island’ player Claudia Jordan’s experience differed from Meghan Markle

Claudia Jordan (1st row left) and Meghan Markle (3rd from left) appeared together on Season 2 of ‘Deal or No Deal’ | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan debunked Meghan Markle’s claims regarding her shoe experience on her Instagram story in 2022, as reported by Deadline. She maintains production did not treat the briefcase girls differently.

“For clarity — yes, getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect. But for every show, the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared.

She concluded, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 9:30 EST on NBC.