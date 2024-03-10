Courtney Love and Gwen Stefani feuded for years. Here's what Love once said about sleeping with Gavin Rossdale when he was still married to Stefani.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the perfect couple in 2024, as The Voice stars bring out the best in each other. Before they were married, Stefani was infamously married to fellow rock star Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale allegedly cheated on Stefani, leading to their divorce. Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain’s wife, once bragged about sleeping with Rossdale during his marriage to Stefani. Here’s what to know about Love and Stefani’s feud.

Courtney Love claimed to have slept with Gavin Rossdale while he was still married to Gwen Stefani

Courtney Love and Gavin Rossdale go way back, and they allegedly sustained a relationship during Rossdale’s marriage to Gwen Stefani. Stefani started dating Rossdale in 1995, and they tied the knot in 2002. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last. The rock stars divorced in 2016 following rumors that Rossdale was cheating on Stefani.

Love isn’t a fan of Stefani, as she’s called out the No Doubt singer multiple times through the years. In 2010, Love talked on The Howard Stern Show about her sexual relationship with Rossdale that allegedly occurred while Rossdale and Stefani were married.

According to Us Weekly, Love said she had a “vision of marrying Gavin Rossdale one time. … We were like, ‘Let’s go spend our rock star money!'” she said. Love added that her eight months with Rossdale were very fun. “We had a really good time,” she said. “He was lovely.”

“Everyone gave me so much s*** because Gavin sounded like a lot like Kurt,” Love continued. “But man, he was such an Adonis in his day! He got good in bed … something happened. Maybe Gwen taught him, for all I know.”

When questioned whether Rossdale and Love were having sex during his marriage to Stefani, Love replied, “Yes. She does know.” She added that Rossdale had sex with several other women during his marriage to Stefani. “We didn’t have a lot of pressure on each other, but we did like each other quite a bit,” Love continued.

Gwen Stefani wrote this song as an ‘F-U’ to Courtney Love

Gwen Stefani, Melissa Auf der Maur, and Courtney Love in 1998 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Aside from Courtney Love claiming to have had sex with Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Stefani and Love had other feuds. In 2004, Love called Stefani out for “being a cheerleader.”

“Being famous is just like being in high school, but I’m not interested in being a cheerleader,” she told Seventeen Magazine, according to The Things. “I’m not interested in being Gwen Stefani. She’s a cheerleader, and I’m out in the smoker shed, and plenty of you are out there in the smoker’s shed, too. When it comes to rock ‘n’ roll, it’s just like high school.”

Stefani later wrote the song “Hollaback Girl” to combat Love’s claims. “You know, someone one time called me cheerleader negatively, and I’ve never been a cheerleader, so I was like, OK, F-U,” Stefani said.

Kurt Cobain’s ex said Gavin Rossdale ‘built’ the No Doubt rocker’s clothing line

Courtney Love once commented on Gwen Stefani’s clothing line, L.A.M.B. Love didn’t give Stefani any credit for building the clothing empire herself. Instead, she credited Gavin Rossdale for helping Stefani.

“His band never did that well, but he is very, very smart,” Love said, according to The Cut. “He runs the Gwen show; that’s him. He runs the clothing line, he f***ing built that up, he has nothing else to do.”

Love added that she once considered a future with Rossdale. “I kind of envisioned that me and Gavin Rossdale would end up on the French Riviera, like, taking tennis lessons and f***ing our respective polo teachers,” she said.

