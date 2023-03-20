‘Daisy Jones and the Six’: Tom Wright Drew Inspiration For His Character From Record Producers Like Quincy Jones

Daisy Jones & the Six is a mini-series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023. It follows the story of the titular fictional rock band as they rise to fame in the 1970s. The show explores the personal relationships between each member of the band as they navigate their newfound success. Daisy Jones is portrayed by Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley.

The show is based on a book by the same name written by author Taylor Jenkins-Reid. She drew inspiration for the book from the band Fleetwood Mac. A few of the show’s stars also drew inspiration from real-life music business personalities, including actor Tom Wright.

Tom Wright stars as Teddy Price in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Tom Wright as Teddy Price in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Wright stars as Teddy Price on the show. Price is an enigmatic figure who can be described as being cool but calculating. Price plays a crucial role as the music producer who gets Daisy Jones to join the band.

Wright revealed that he discovered his co-stars’ real musical talent when they gave a performance for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. “I was blown away. I was knocked out. They looked, they sounded, and they felt like a real band,” he said (via TV Insider). “And that’s when I knew I was gonna have to step my game up.”

Tom Wright’s inspiration for Teddy Price

Wright’s portrayal of Price is truly an inspired performance. He modeled his character on real-life record producers like Quincy Jones, who, ironically, once refused to work with Presley. Additionally, Wright cited Berry Gordy and Al Bell as influences.

While Teddy Price and Runner Records are fictional, the music made for the show is, in fact, real. Atlantic Records released Aurora, the album from the show, so that those who enjoyed it can keep listening after viewing the series.

Tom Wright has been acting since the ’70s. An established character actor, he’s appeared in films like Troop Beverly Hills, Tales From the Hood, and the Barbershop franchise. Many may recognize him for his recurring role as Mr. Morgan in Seinfeld.

Taylor Jenkins-Reid wrote ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ after watching a Fleetwood Mac performance

The author of Daisy Jones & the Six was inspired by a performance of the song “Landslide” in the 1997 TV special Fleetwood Mac: The Dance. Jenkins-Reid was so moved by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks that she wondered what had happened between them in the past. One particular moment during the show left an impression on the author.

“When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is not the only Jenkins-Reid book being adapted for the big screen. A TV series called Malibu Rising will be available on Hulu as well as a movie adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo that is being produced for Netflix.

The Amazon original Daisy Jones and the Six can be seen on Amazon Prime with new episodes airing on Thursdays.