‘Dance Moms’: Maddie Ziegler Knew She’d ‘Be OK’ Without Abby Lee Miller

Any fan of Dance Moms will recall that Maddie Ziegler was undoubtedly one of Abby Lee Miller’s favorite students. From the very first episode of the series, the choreographer championed her dancer, often putting her up on a pedestal to bring her other students down. Even after Ziegler exited the show in season 6, Miller still continued to talk about her. But talking to Ziegler would prove to be impossible since the dancer cut off communication with Miller after quitting the reality TV show.

Maddie Ziegler didn’t have the easiest time on ‘Dance Moms’

Even though Ziegler was Miller’s star student, she couldn’t escape the toxicity of Dance Moms. Miller’s preferential treatment of the Bloody Hell star often made Ziegler the target of vitriol. Furthermore, the ALDC owner put a staggering amount of pressure on Ziegler to always win first place. Often referred to as Miller’s “go-to girl,” the dancer felt compelled to be 100% perfect all the time despite sickness, injury, or her intense schedule.

Why the dancer wanted to leave the reality TV show

Ultimately, Ziegler and her family could no longer cope with the drama of the reality TV show. The toxic environment, coupled with the fact that Ziegler and her sister, Kenzie Ziegler, were getting opportunities elsewhere, led to them leave Dance Moms. “I just wanted to dance,” Maddie shared with Cosmopolitan. “And I loved competing until it became televised and the drama started. Don’t get me wrong—there’s drama regardless if there are cameras or not! But it was heightened. I started to feel like, ‘It’s so peaceful outside of this world. I can’t be in this.'”

Maddie knew she’d be OK without Abby Lee Miller in her life

Of course, leaving Dance Moms left Maddie with mixed emotions. She worried about how Miller would respond to her exiting. Despite her polarizing teaching methods, the actor admits that Miller invested a lot of time and energy into her. But, ultimately, Maddie knew that she’d be able to thrive in the dance world and outside of it even after severing ties with Miller.

“She was distraught,” Maddie recalled of Miller’s reaction to her exiting Dance Moms. “For the longest time, we felt so guilty. She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be OK without her, and I was sick of being in a toxic environment. I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”

The Zieglers tried to quit ‘Dance Moms’ for years

To say that Miller was shocked by Maddie’s decision to quit the Abby Lee Dance Company Junior Elite Competition Team is an understatement. Dance Moms fans will recall that the choreographer spent the day crying in the bathroom when the news first broke. However, Maddie shared that her exit from the show was actually a long time coming.

“My family and I really tried to leave for the last three seasons,” Maddie explained. “But when you’re in a contract, it’s really hard. Eventually, I finally got out.” It’s great that Maddie was able to get out of such a volatile situation. But does the Dance Moms alum ever plan on reconnecting with Miller? According to Maddie, the answer is a resounding no. “I feel at peace,” Maddie shared about her decision to sever with Miller. “Definitely.”