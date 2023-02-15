‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Make Valentine’s Day Instagram Official

A celebrity and pro whose connection was evident during Dancing with the Stars season 31 have gone Instagram official with a sweet Valentine’s Day post. The day dedicated to love was the perfect reason for pro-Britt Stewart and Coda actor Daniel Durant to share their relationship with the world. Even better, the happy news is supported by not only fans but the series cast as well.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant came in fifth place during season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

From the get-go, there appeared to be a solid connection between Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant, who were paired together for season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. As performers, they were united in delivering a peak performance each week.

However, Britt and Daniel experienced challenges other pros and celebrities did not. Daniel, born deaf, could not hear the music. Therefore, Britt had to pick up sign language quickly and find a pattern of communicating with Daniel to keep in time with the beat.

Together, the couple raised the bar for other performers on the ABC series. One unforgettable moment came at the CODA actor’s behest, wanting to show viewing audiences what it was like for him to dance as a deaf performer by cutting off the music halfway through his performance to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode.

Britt and Daniel made it to the semifinals of season 31 before their elimination, one episode before the finale episode. Their friendship and trust in one another were apparent to fans. However, they didn’t appear to be more than close friends until today.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant go Instagram official for Valentine’s Day

In a Valentine’s Day post, Daniel Durant shared a snuggly photo with Britt Stewart during a Dancing with the Stars Live tour stop. He appeared as a special guest alongside the pros, who brought the best parts of the dance series to the live stage for fans to enjoy.

He wrote in the caption, “My Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Britt captioned a video of her standing in a mirror while Daniel danced behind her before sweetly resting his face on hers. She set the video to “Fall in Love With You” by Montell Fish. The journey as a couple began on the Disney+ series, where Britt worked tirelessly to ensure Daniel felt comfortable as a dancer, in spite of not being able to hear the music.

“I’m choreographing and teaching him the choreography, but he also has to memorize the timing, the musicality,” she revealed. “I have to be very specific with how I teach him,” she said to KTLA5. She said that by the Monday night live show, Daniel already had the music “in his veins.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros and celebs react to the new couple alert

Dancing with the Stars pros couldn’t help but show their appreciation for the new couple. They took to the comments section of Daniel’s post to share their support.

Among those who commented were pros Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke, Pasha Pashkov, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Daniella Karagach, Alexis Warr, and Koko Iwasaki.

The celebrities who competed alongside Daniel also showed their support. These included Selma Blair, Amanda Kloots, Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Heidi D’Amelio, and Jordin Sparks.

Season 31 ended with Daniel and Britt placing 5th. In fourth place was Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson finished in third. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy finished in second and in first were Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. The series is expected to return to Disney+ in the Fall of 2023.