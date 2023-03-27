‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32: Abby Lee Miller Wants to Judge: ‘I’m Available!’

Abby Lee Miller is trying, once again, to make her way back to reality TV. As talks of Dance Moms Season 9 were officially scrapped, the former studio owner seems to be setting her sights on another popular show. Miller is throwing her hat in the ring to serve as a judge on Dancing with the Stars. She has made it clear that she’s ready and willing to join the cast should the opportunity be extended to her.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Abby Lee Miller, and Bruno Tonioli on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Which judges are returning for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32?

Longtime fans of Dancing with the Stars will recall that there is a potential opening for a new judge in season 32. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all returning to sit on the panel of judges for the upcoming season. However, Len Goodman, who served as one of the show’s original judges, famously retired from his position after Season 31 wrapped. Thus far, there haven’t been any confirmations about who could potentially replace Goodman. In fact, it’s looking likely that the judges’ panel may consist of just three judges for the upcoming season. However, that hasn’t stopped Miller from expressing interest in joining the panel.

Abby Lee Miller wants to join the panel of judges for ‘DWTS’ 2023

While speaking with The U.S. Sun, the choreographer expressed a keen interest in replacing Goodman as a judge. “Yes, I’m available!”Miller exclaimed about potentially joining the Dancing with the Stars cast. While Miller’s wishes may be a long shot, joining the show wouldn’t be the former reality TV star’s first stint on the show. DWTS fans might recall that the Dance Moms alum served as a guest judge back in 2014. However, Miller was hardly a crowd favorite.

Miller was booed by the audience the last time she hosted ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It’s no secret that Miller is known for her harsh criticism. Many of her former students have severed ties with her because of her teaching style. And the choreographer certainly didn’t pull any punches when she was a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars. After she told Meryl Davis (who went on to win the season) that she needed to work on her feet, Miller was booed by the audience. “I told her that her feet were really bad and she needed to work on them,” the dance teacher explained, doubling down on the critique she gave at the time.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum had words for a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum

While Miller may be gunning for a spot on the Dancing with the Stars judging panel, many fans of the show have someone else in mind. Plenty of viewers have thrown their support behind former pro, Cheryl Burke. Interestingly enough, Burke and Miller have a history. Burke famously replaced Miller as a choreographer in season 7 of Dance Moms. After Burke accused Miller of traumatizing her students, Miller told the ballroom pro to “watch her mouth.” Clearly, the two reality stars have different ways of teaching (and likely judging.) Still, we’d wager that Miller permanently joining the DWTS cast is a long shot.