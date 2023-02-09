‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4: Darcey’s Heavily Filtered Selfies Get Awkwardly Called Out by a Matchmaker

We first got to know Darcey Silva while she looked for love on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Her journey with then-boyfriend Jesse Meester ended in heartbreak, as did her on-screen relationship with Tom Brooks.

Since then, she and her identical twin sister have gotten their own show, Darcey & Stacey. Darcey believed she found love again during the series’ first season. But things with Georgi Rusev didn’t go any better than her previous two relationships.

Now, Darcey finds herself single once again in Season 4. She is looking for love, but fans are concerned about her appearance and multiple plastic surgeries.

Darcey Silva looks at examples of her heavily filtered photos on her dating profile | Entertainment Weekly via Youtube

Does Darcey Silva have body dysmorphia?

Darcey has only been in the public eye for a few years, but her appearance has changed drastically in that short time. She has chosen to have numerous plastic surgeries, and some feel she is barely recognizable.

Even with her “new look,” Darcey constantly posts highly edited and filtered photos of herself. Fans are more than a little concerned about her well-being and are worried that she has body dysmorphia. One Instagram user posted on a highly edited photo of the TLC star, “This picture cannot be serious.”

Another concerned fan commented, “Darcey, you are a beautiful woman. You do not need all the edits and filters. I know our brains lie to us sometimes about certain things, but that’s all it is, is a lie. I hope you can see how beautiful you are without all the extra.”

A matchmaker calls out Darcey Silva for heavily filtered photos

The reality star is dating again — this time in Miami. She decided to take a different approach and hired a matchmaker to help her find love. The matchmaker held nothing back in telling Darcey her thoughts on the photos of herself that she chose to share.

“I just feel like it’s not the best representation of you,” she began. “Number one, there’s a lot of photos with filters.”

The camera flashed through some of the photos. “How would you feel if I showed you a picture of a guy and he looks all young, and when you see him, he’s got … So I kinda need you to give me some photos that are more authentic to how you look.”

Darcey said “ok” to the matchmaker but told the camera, “I sent her some great photos, yes, they had some filters on it, I mean, it’s still me.” She did go on to say that she is fine taking more pictures “au natural.”

Which surgeries have Darcey and Stacey Silva had?

Not only has Darcey had many plastic surgery procedures, but so has her twin, Stacey. The twins are almost unrecognizable from the way they looked before. Because they are twins, they do the same plastic surgery to stay as identical as possible. They began with what they call a “mommy makeover,” which included breast implants and a tummy tuck.

In 2021, the duo flew to Turkey for a “twin transformation,” which included a breast reduction, a “Barbie nose,” a lip lift, and new veneers.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” Darcey told ET. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

Stacey told the outlet about their experience in Turkey, “It was like, five-star treatment. We’ve had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past and in Miami too, but for us, this was different. And for us, the best experience.”