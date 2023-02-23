‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4: Darcey Doesn’t Want to ‘Waste’ Her Life as She Explains Exactly Why She Broke Up With Georgi

Since the TLC reality show Darcey & Stacey first aired in August 2020, viewers have been riveted by identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva. Originally cast members on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the Silva twins have documented their romances, professional endeavors, and family life in their hometown of Middletown, Connecticut on their own show.

It hadn’t always been smooth sailing with Darcey and her Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi Rusev. But some fans were stunned when Darcey announced their breakup before the start of Season 4. The TLC star recently explained her reasons and why her break-up has led to conflicts with Stacey.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s romantic history, explained

Darcey & Stacey viewers were first introduced to Georgi in Season 1 of the show. She and Georgi began talking online, eventually meeting in person in Miami. Darcey explained on camera that Georgi is a masseur from Bulgaria and currently lives in Arlington, Virginia.

The relationship hit snag after snag almost immediately, partly because Georgi wasn’t always honest and upfront with Darcey. She soon learned of his financial problems, learning that his car had been repossessed. She also discovered a wad of cash hidden in a sock in his drawer, meaning he was hiding money from her. Darcey also admitted she’d caught Georgi on what she called “sugar mama websites.”

It didn’t end there. After Georgi had already proposed to Darcey, she learned he hadn’t divorced his former wife yet. Darcey even met up Georgi’s ex-wife so she could clear things up herself. There was so much drama between the two that some viewers even speculated that the entire relationship was a sham, and that Darcey and Georgi were faking it for the cameras. Of course, they both denied this as they fought for their relationship.

In the season finale of Season 2, Darcey breaks up with Georgi over the phone. However, during the show’s third season, they attend couple’s counseling and announce plans to have a dual wedding with Stacey and her fiance, Florian, in Miami.

Alas, the double wedding wasn’t meant to be. Stacey and Florian did get married. But Darcey announced her break-up with Georgi once again, insisting that it was for good this time.

So where does #DarceyandStacey star Darcey Silva stand with Georgi Rusev in 2023? ? Get a relationship update. https://t.co/3A6y8hZZI3 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 21, 2023

Here’s why Darcey ended her relationship with Georgi for good

In spite of Georgi’s dishonesty in the beginning, when Darcey broke up with him the first time, some of the show’s fans ended up siding with Georgi. They claimed the TLC star was always discussing and prioritizing her own feelings, instead of looking at things from his side as well. But when Darcey ended their relationship for the last time, she explained why she made the choice:

“It’s been three months since my breakup with Georgi. It was a lot leading up to that moment. You know, I knew that this relationship was just kind of spiraling out of control. I didn’t feel like he was there emotionally to support me, and I tried to talk to him about it very calmly, very maturely, but I was never getting the responses back. It was just very cold and distant. You know, and I just hit my limit. I told him I just feel like our relationship isn’t where it needs to be right now. And it’s been uncomfortable because I don’t feel like we’re showing each other the love that we deserve. He was surprised, but, hey, that’s life. I wasn’t going to waste any more of mine.”

Darcey Silva on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey | TLC via Youtube https://youtu.be/PivU2K0WAn0

Trouble in paradise for the Silva twins?

When Darcey explained why she broke things off with Georgi, Stacey added that Georgi wasn’t meant for her and he treated her “like shit.” When Stacey smugly added, “Look at me and Florian,” Darcey rolled her eyes.

Later in the episode, Darcey said, “She knows I’m single. And she knows I’m feeling a little vulnerable at the moment. And she knows this is an important day for me as well. But instead of Stacey encouraging me, I feel like she’s making me feel like there’s something wrong with me.”

In January, Darcey and Stacey announced their matching condos in Miami and plans to work on their fashion line, House of Eleven. But at the beginning of Season 4, tempers were already running high from the frustration of moving and unpacking and getting ready for a yacht party with their friend, Leslie.

Darcey called Stacey out for being condescending to her, and Stacey accused Darcey of being jealous of her. The argument continued throughout the episode, leading fans to wonder what the future holds for these two, both personally and professionally.