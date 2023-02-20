‘Darcey & Stacey’: Florian’s Job Prospects Could Include a Surprising Skill He Learned From His Dad in Albania

Darcey Silva may still be looking for love on TLC’s Darcey & Stacey, but sister Stacey Silva has settled down with her husband, Florian Sukaj.

The couple met in 2015 when Florian began “liking” Stacey’s Instagram photos. She “liked” his back and then decided to DM him. They started a long-distance relationship, as the reality star lived in Connecticut and her now-husband was in Albania.

Eventually, Florian came to the U.S. on a K-1 Visa. Now, the couple splits their time between Connecticut and Miami. Despite Florian’s green card, he still hasn’t found work in either region. Recently, Stacey how he could earn money using a special skill he learned from his dad.

What is Florian Sukaj’s job?

Darcey & Stacey star Florian | TLC via Youtube

Does Florian have a job? Well, sort of. Florian was a model and fitness influencer back in Albania and now does the same in America. He also gets paid to be on Darcey & Stacey. But Florian does not have a full-time job. He got his green card in 2020 so he is eligible to work, but he seems to be taking his time.

Stacey was losing patience with her husband while filming Season 4 of the series. She began to feel that he wasn’t “pulling his weight.” “There’s no more excuses, freakin’ get a job,” the Silva twin said during her show. “Things just can’t keep going this way.”

How does Stacey justify Florian not working?

Stacey has often said in Season 4 of the TLC series that it was time for her husband to get a job. At the same time, the reality star was also determined to make her “dream wedding” happen. There were many twists and turns to get the magical wedding day, and one main issue was finances.

Entertainment Tonight asked Stacey if Florian is ever going to get a job. “Florian is very passionate about what he loves,” she explained. “It’s definitely not just any old job. I think he really has a passion of wanting to start his own business. He wants to design furniture and open his own furniture store.”

Darcey was shaking her head yes as her sister called her husband an “amazing” furniture designer. “He designs everything with his hands. He’s self-taught by his dad in Albania.” She went on to say that his work is very intricate and he is very talented.

When asked if Florian was taking advantage of her, Stacey responded, “I definitely don’t feel like Florian is taking advantage of me. We have been together way too long.”

Stacey and Florian’s dream wedding

Do you care? ➡️ '90 Day Fiancé's Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time… Vote in the reply to this tweet #90dayfiance ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/tXygOeF9CH — SHABOOTY ?: #90DayFiance ? (@SHABOOTY) November 4, 2022

The couple did tie the knot on November 4, 2022, at the Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut.

“This is the moment that we’ve been waiting for,” the bride told People. “We’ve been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We’re here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it’s breathtaking.”

They first got married in a private ceremony in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 affair had a “modern chic” feel and was decorated with white, pale pink, and ivory and plenty of candlelight and crystals. “We’re happier than ever,” Stacey added. “When we said our vows, it just felt right.”