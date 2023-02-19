A 2016 Video Shows That Darcey Silva Was Thirsty for Fame Long Before ‘Darcey & Stacey’

The TLC series Darcey and Stacey is in its fourth season and going strong. It certainly seems like the Silva twins are loving their fame and all that goes with it. We were first introduced to Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1 in 2017. The series followed her chaotic relationship with Jesse Meester and their eventual break-up.

She came back to the series in season 3 with new love Tom Brooks, but things didn’t go any better. Darcy wasn’t very lucky in love but she and her sister Stacey did get their own TLC spinoff series, Darcey and Stacey. The first few seasons chronicled another broken romance for Darcey, this time with Georgi Rusev.

It turns out that 90 Day Fiancé was not Darcey’s first attempt at reality TV fame.

‘The Twin Life’: Darcey and Stacey’s unaired reality show

The Twin Life was a 2010 reality show based on the lives of the identical twins. The Youtube trailer gave an inside look into their everyday life, which included their now ex-husbands and young children. The sisters and their families all lived together under the same roof.

We meet Darcey’s now ex-husband Frank Bollock, who she describes as an “up-and-coming rapper,” and Stacey’s ex Goran Vasic is a former professional soccer player from Serbia who didn’t speak any English when she met him. Stacey may just have a type, as her now husband Florian Sukaj also hadn’t mastered the language when they met.

There was even a clip of the Silva twins appearing on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda to show off their “Double Duty Fashion.”

The most incredible thing about The Twin Life was Darcey and Stacey’s appearance. The ladies are almost unrecognizable. The 2010 reality show was before the Silva twins had multiple surgeries and they looked very natural and beautiful.

Future reality show stars, Stacey and Darcey Silva, greet guests at 2014’s House Of 11 Spring/Summer fashion show | Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Darcey Silva on ‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’

The Twin Life never made it to TV but that wasn’t Darcey’s last shot at reality fame. In 2016, the 90 Day Fiancé star attempted to fall in love on Patti Stanger’s Million Dollar Matchmaker.

Darcey didn’t get very far on the show. Before meeting the millionaires, the contestants needed to go through a question-and-answer interview with a panel, which included Stanger herself.

The reality star was trying for a date with then-46-year-old, Scott Baldwin, but she never even got the chance to meet the man. She never made it through the vetting process.

Darcey was shown very briefly on the show when Stanger asks her, “How would you like to date a man who was in his 40s and has a gorgeous, adorable daughter?” Darcy replies, “I love children.” Just like The Twin Life, Darcey looks untouched by plastic surgery on Million Dollar Matchmaker.

Darcey Silva appeared on Million Dollar Matchmaker in 2016 | Editorial photo

Darcey finally has a hit with ‘Darcey and Stacey’

Darcey Silva finally became a reality show star with the 90 Day Fiancé series. She was such a hit with fans that TLC created a reality show around her and her twin sister, Darcey and Stacey. Seasons 1-3 followed her relationship with Georgi but Season 4 has Darcey dating as a single woman. Coincidently, she recently hired a matchmaker to help her out.

The series also features identical twin Stacey and her marriage to Florian. The couple is now planning a wedding/vow renewal and the cameras follow the good and bad on their journey.

Another journey we have seen on Darcey and Stacey is their plastic surgery. In 2021, the duo flew to Turkey to get a total transformation, or a “twinsformation”, as they call it.

Darcey & Stacey’s custom made gowns are embroidered with butterflies to honor their brother Michael, who always told them to chase their dreams. ? #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/nL8LmijeoD — TLC Network (@TLC) February 15, 2022

This season, we also see the Silva twins move to Miami part-time to focus on their fashion and perfume brand, House of Eleven. “Well, I’m ready for the next chapter and I feel like this is the perfect time to expand House of Eleven and do so many things with the company. Our vision is huge and we want to go global,” Stacey shared on the TLC series.