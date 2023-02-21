‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey Silva Has ‘No Shame’ About Using Filters on Her Photos Despite Calling Her Matchmaker’s Advice ‘Golden’

After three failed relationships with men from different countries, Darcey Silva is now using a matchmaker to help her find Mr. Right.

In Season 4 of TLC’s Darcey & Stacey, we see a Darcey that may try to make a change. Now that her relationship with Georgi Rusev is over, the reality star and her twin have made the move from Connecticut to Miami. She’d like to find love in her new city.

The twin wedding the ladies planned is now forgotten. Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are busy with their own nuptials, while Darcey is working with matchmaker Michelle.

What happened when Darcey Silva met her matchmaker?

In Season 4 of Darcey and Stacey, Darcey walked into her new matchmaker’s office full of hope. Things became awkward quickly when Michelle looked at the heavily filtered pictures Darcey wanted to show to her potential suitors.

“I just feel like it’s not the right representation of you,” the matchmaker told her new client. “No. 1, there’s a lot of photos with filters. How would you feel if I showed you a picture of a guy and he looks all young and then when you see him he’s got … so I kind of need you to give me some photos that are more authentic to how you look, OK?”

#DarceyandStacey star Darcey Silva is unrecognizable by fans after dropping her latest selfie. ? See the snap + her transformation in photos over the years.https://t.co/7ouro9ztPA — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 21, 2023

Darcey spoke to the cameras and said, “I sent her some great photos, yes they had some filters on it. I mean, it’s still me. I didn’t really know what she was looking for at the time so I just kinda sent her the best ones I had on my phone at the time, but I’m totally fine taking more pictures, you know, au naturel.”

What did Darcey Silva really think of her matchmaker’s advice?

Darcey discussed Michelle’s advice to ET during an interview:

“I wanted to learn how to date differently and her advice is golden, you know she wants to kinda look from within and also kinda also help release past baggage, and it’s definitely been an amazing experience, she’s definitely got an amazing clientele and I’m excited to go on this journey along with her.”

The TLC star ended by saying, “She knows what she’s doing.” Darcey explains that she definitely goes on some dates but that the audience will have to “see and find out” if she meets someone special or not.

The interviewer asked Darcy how she felt when Michelle called her out about the filtered photos. “Well, hey, to each their own,” Darcey began. “I understand. Actually, I was just scrolling through my phone when she was asking for some pictures … and those were the ones that I had kinda most recent, they had filters on them.”

She went on to explain that they did an “impromptu photo shoot” in the office and were able to get some “really good shots” in her “natural self.” The Silva twins both said they like the “airbrushed look” that a filter gives.

Darcey and Stacey Silva look dramatically different than their younger selves

The Silvas are almost recognizable from their younger selves, even without the filters. They have both had many surgical procedures, together of course. They call it their “twin transformation.”

Darcey and Stacey flew to Turkey to have their twin surgeries, which included breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts (known as BBLs), liposuction, cheek lifts, nose jobs, and more. The ladies’ goal is to look “snatched.”

Stacey Silva (L) and Darcey Silva (R) with Soul Ties producer Tee Ashira in 2012 | Jesse Grant/WireImage

Some followers have called their looks unrealistic, unhealthy, bizarre, and disturbing. Many believe it is a shame because they were beautiful before their surgeries.