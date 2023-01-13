‘Dave’ Cast Teases Plot of Season 3, Which Premieres Apr. 5

Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd’s FX series Dave returns in April 2023 with season 3. Here’s everything the cast of Dave has teased so far about new episodes, including what to expect in season 3, who to expect guest star-wise, and when to tune in to new episodes.

Travis ‘Elz’ Bennett, Andrew Santino, Dave Burd, GaTa, and Christine Ko | GaTa/Twitter

‘Dave’ returns to FX on Apr. 5, 2023

Season 3 of Dave was announced on Jan. 12, 2023. In the video post, Lil Dicky signs an “extra special” autograph for a fan that features the release date of the third season, which premieres Apr. 5.

handing a man named lil dicky a permanent marker is always a gamble but it worked out: season 3 of FX’s DAVE premieres april 5 on FXX. stream on hulu. pic.twitter.com/xRBKLctDAs — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) January 12, 2023

‘Dave’ FX cast promises a ‘life changing ride’ in the new season of the FX series

Like many fans, the cast of Dave is excited about the new season. “We ’bout to take y’all on a life changing ride,” Davionte GaTa Ganter tweeted about the announcement.

“Starve no longer,” writer Luvh Rakhe wrote in a tweet about the show. “Season 3 of @DaveOnFXX will be served up April 5!!”

Lil Dicky and the cast of ‘Dave’ tease what’s to come in season 3

During the winter TCA panel, the cast of Dave shared some insight about what fans can expect from the plot in season 3. “Unlike last season where we were kind of at odds with each other, this season we’re banded together like a gang of friends,” Lil Dicky said during the panel.

"Unlike last season where we were kind of at odds with each other, this season we're banded together like a gang of friends." – @lildickytweets #TCA23 — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) January 12, 2023

He continued: “I wanted to show what it’s really like, not like a glamorized version.”

Taylor Misiak, who plays Ally in the series, said she “cried” after finding out who would guest star this season. During the panel, Lil Dicky revealed Chuck (Benny Blanco) would reappear in new episodes. In the past, celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kareen Abdul-Jabbar, and Kourtney Kardashian appeared in Dave. Fans will have to wait until April 2023 to find out who will pop up in season 3.

Why ‘Dave’ Season 3 took so long to make

The second season of Dave concluded in August 2021, leaving fans without new episodes of the FX series for over a year. According to Dave star Christine Ko, there’s a good reason for that.

"I think people think we have a long break, but they forget a lot of the times that Dave is in a way showrunning and creating the music and then performing and then writing….It's kind of like he's doing five full time jobs." – @Christine_Ko #TCA23 — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) January 12, 2023

“I think people think we have a long break,” she said during the panel. “But they forget a lot of the times that Dave is in a way showrunning and creating the music and then performing and then writing … It’s kind of like he’s doing five full time jobs.”

In addition to new music from Lil Dicky, GaTa said fans will be able to hear new music from him in season 3. “I’m excited,” he added.

How did ‘Dave’ Season 2 end?

After a tumultuous season of challenged friendships, Dave finally gets clarity from an enlightened version of himself. Not only does this clear his writer’s block, but it allows him to put his ego aside and reconnect with the friends he pushed away throughout the season, including GaTa.

All episodes of FX’s Dave Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Hulu.