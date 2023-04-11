‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Bo Isn’t Victor’s Son in New Paternity Twist

Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) is a legacy character on Days of Our Lives. As the son of Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Bo is part of two prominent families. However, his paternity will be questioned by a shocking discovery.

Victor Kiriakis is Bo Brady’s father on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Bo grew up the son of Caroline and Shawn Brady (Frank Parker). He was proud to be a Brady, and he and his family became prominent citizens of Salem. However, when Bo reached adulthood, a secret tore his world apart.

The Bradys’ family friend Victor arrived in town, and Caroline was forced to deal with a painful secret from her past. Caroline had an affair with Victor,w which resulted in her becoming pregnant with Bo. She hides the truth because she doesn’t want to hurt Shawn and disapproves of Victor’s work.

Unaware that Victor is his father, Bo sets out to arrest Salem’s new crime lord. When Bo almost shoots Victor, Caroline confesses the truth about Bo’s paternity. At first, Bo has no interest in bonding with his biological father. But over time, Bo and Victor become closer.

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers tease a new paternity twist

Soap operas are constantly rewriting history. Days of Our Lives could be altering their storyline with Bo and Victor. A new Twitter video preview hints at a paternity twist.

In the clip, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) discovers an old letter Victor wrote to Caroline. The contents of the letter aren’t revealed, but speculation is it involves Bo’s paternity. Victor could’ve confessed to Caroline that the switched the paternity results as a way to keep her in his life.

Now that Kayla knows the secret, she’ll have a tough dilemma.

Will Bo Brady be involved in another paternity scandal?

Bo’s return to Days of Our Lives is set to wrap up soon. But there are so many unanswered questions. One of them involves his paternity.

Bo could leave without knowing the truth that Victor isn’t his father. But his sister Kayla knows and is in a tough predicament. Kayla believes Bo deserves to know. However, with Caroline and Shawn gone, and Victor’s rumored death coming, she’ll think it best not to bring up the past.

The writers rewriting Bo’s paternity would be a huge twist and one to prolong his return. With Bo leaving, Kayla might decide to keep the secret. When and if Bo returns, then the secret of his paternity can be revealed.

Bo will be filled with mixed emotions as he comes to terms with this revelation. He’ll be angry at Victor for lying to him and for taking precious time away from Shawn. As Bo copes with this revelation, he’ll need support from his family.