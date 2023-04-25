‘Deadliest Catch’: Where Is the Southern Wind in 2023?

Discovery’s reality TV series, Deadliest Catch Season 19, is here, and fans wonder where some of the most famous fishing vessels are in 2023. The Southern Wind is a famous vessel that loyal viewers remember, but the Southern Wind isn’t featured in the new season. So, where is the Southern Wind in 2023? Here’s what we know.

What happened to the Southern Wind from ‘Deadliest Catch’? Where is it in 2023?

The Southern Wind in ‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery UK via YouTube

Viewers watching Deadliest Catch Season 19 are missing the Southern Wind. Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson led the Southern Wind in season 17 of the series, but the fishing vessel was missing by season 18 with seemingly no explanation.

According to Reality Titbit, the Southern Wind, which was built in 1980, remains active in 2023 even though it’s no longer mentioned in the series. The vessel mainly ports in Seattle, Washington, and sails at a speed of 10.9 knots. Trident Seafoods reportedly owns the Southern Wind.

Fans on Reddit also questioned where the Southern Wind is in 2023. “Where is the Southern Wind?” a fan asked. “I can’t see Harley just walking away from his boat?”

“Is it his boat or Trident’s?” another fan noted. “I think it’s the latter. Maybe it’s in need of a lot of repairs and all they had was a smaller boat for him? These are things the show really ought to tell us. But they’d rather have Sig [Hansen] ‘forget’ to order bait and manufacture drama with the Hillstrands.”

Captain Steve ‘Harley’ Davidson helmed the Southern Wind

As mentioned in the Reddit post, Captain Steve “Harley” Davidson operated the Southern Wind in Deadliest Catch. Discovery notes the Los Angeles native discovered fishing at 10 years old when his family moved to Washington. As for how he got his nickname, three of the four other men on the boat he worked on were named Steve, thus he got the nickname “Harley” due to his last name. While Deadliest Catch fans are quite familiar with Harley, the captain’s had his issues with others on the series.

It’s unclear what Harley’s up to in 2023. He hasn’t posted anything to Instagram since February 2021, and his Instagram profile still lists him as the “Captain of the F/V Southern Wind.” The last photo he posted was of a sunrise over the Bering Sea. “Good morning, Bering Sea,” he captioned the post.

With that in mind, fans can expect to see Harley in Deadliest Catch Season 19. Harley reportedly battles with newcomer Jack Bunnell to be the captain of the F/V Barbara J.

The Cornelia Marie also isn’t on ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 19

The Southern Wind isn’t the only fishing vessel no longer featured on Deadliest Catch. Fans also miss the Cornelia Maria.

Reality Titbit notes fans first saw Phil Harris as the captain of the Cornelia Marie in season 2 of the series, and by 2014, his son, Josh Harris, took over as captain. The Cornelia Marie was featured on the series until season 18 but is now missing in season 19.

The Cornelia Marie likely no longer appears on the series due to Josh’s legal troubles that led to Discovery firing him for the network. It is highly unlikely that fans should expect to see any sightings of the Cornelia Marie in Deadliest Catch Season 19 because of this.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

