The cast of FX's new series stunned in black and white outfits at the premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC.

Black and white doesn’t mean boring. Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, and the rest of the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans stunned in coordinated monochromatic looks as they walked the red carpet at the premiere of the FX series on Jan. 23 in New York City.

Moore and Flockhart star in the anthology series, along with Molly Ringwald, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny. The show, which was created by Ryan Murphy and directed by Gus Van Sant, is about the real-life friendship – and later conflict – between writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and a group of New York socialites he dubbed “the swans.”

(L-R) Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and Calista Flockhart | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans cast poses on the red carpet at the premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Demi Moore | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Moore plays Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward in Feud. For the premiere, she wore a slinky gown by Balmain. The feathered look was a reference to the show’s title. “When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball,” her stylist Brad Goreski wrote on Instagram.

Calista Flockhart | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Flockhart, who plays Lee Radziwill, stuck with the black-and-white theme, a nod to Capote’s famous Black and White Ball in 1966. The Ally McBeal actor donned a Zuhair Murad dress with a geometric patterned skirt.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup | ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Oscar nominee Watts plays Barbara “Babe” Paley in the second season of Feud. For the premiere (which she attended with her husband, Billy Crudup), she wore a Givenchy haute couture gown and carried a swan handbag.

Chloe Sevigny | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Sevigny, who plays socialite C.Z.Guest, paired her strapless, all-white Christopher John Rogers dress with a pair of black gloves for an eye-catching look.

Molly Ringwald | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sixteen Candles star Ringwald went full glam in a custom Rodarte dress. The velvet halter-top gown featured a romantic tulle hem. The actor, who plays Joanne Carson, wore it with a matching tulle boa.

Diane Lane | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Lane looked chic in an elegant, off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano dress with a white satin train. She plays Slim Keith in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Feud‘s second season is based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. The eight-episode season explores the Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood author’s complicated relationship with a group of wealthy society women.

Capote was fascinated by the lives of America’s rich and famous, and they were equally enamored of him. He cultivated friendships with women like Babe Paley, a former Vogue editor and wife of CBS president William Paley, and Lee Radziwill, the sister of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Capote knew all their secrets, and in 1975, he exposed them when he published “La Côte Basque, 1965,” an excerpt from his novel Answered Prayers, in Esquire magazine. The story destroyed Capote’s relationship with his swans, and he never fully recovered. In 1984, he died at age 59 of a drug overdose at the home of Johnny Carson’s ex-wife Joanne.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on FX. Episodes also stream on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.