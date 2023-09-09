Eva Mendes once reflected on the huge impact Denzel Washington had on her film career after they collaborated on ‘Training Day’.

Actor Denzel Washington has worked alongside Hitch star Eva Mendes twice in their careers. The first time they collaborated proved to be a life-changing experience for Mendes, who wasn’t too thrilled with her film career at the time.

Eva Mendes was fed up with acting before starring in ‘Training Day’

Mendes was seriously consider looking for other work before she was cast in the 2001 Antoine Fuqua feature. Before then, Mendes’ acting credits included films like Children of the Corn V and Urban Legends.

She eventually became disillusioned with acting because of her film opportunities, but still decided to audition for Fuqua’s Training Day. Because of her preparations, Mendes was pretty confident at the time that she snagged the role.

“When I went for the audition to star with Denzel in Training Day, I was so prepared, probably over prepared, so there was no room or excuse for a mess up! This time, when I auditioned for this film, I was really focused and it was one of the best auditions that I ever had. When they told me I’d got it, I went crazy,” Mendes once told BBC.

Securing the Oscar-winning film convinced Mendes to stay in the film industry a little longer, which she frequently thanked Washington for.

“I was ready to quit acting before Training Day,” Mendes once said according to Female. “I had been acting about two-and-a-half years and I was doing bad TV shows – not even TV shows, I wouldn’t even get picked up on TV shows, but like bad movies – and I was like, ‘What am I doing? This isn’t going to be for me. It’s not working.’ I did Training Day, worked with Denzel Washington, and he was single-handedly responsible for me continuing acting.”

‘Training Day’ wasn’t the only film Eva Mendes did with Denzel Washington

Mendes and Washington would reunite a couple of years later for the 2003 movie Out of Time. The two would end up playing a couple again in the cop thriller, although Mendes would have a much more substantial role. Mendes found it easier working with Washington the second time around thanks to their experiences in Training Day.

“It could have been a lot more intimidating, but I came in very prepared,” Mendes said. “Having worked with him on Training Day, it wasn’t too bad coming into Out Of Time. And in this, I have to help him carry a film so it was really all about the work.”

When asked about their chemistry, the We Own the Night actor believed that she was a natural fit for Washington and vice versa.

“I just think we work well together. He makes me a better actor, he really does. He really has that presence. He can challenge you with a look and you can either sink or swim. Hopefully I swam,” she said.

Eva Mendes ended up taking a long break from acting for the same reasons she wanted to quit

A lot happened to Mendes since Training Day. The actor further established her career with a variety of films. She’d eventually date and settle down with her Place Beyond the Pines co-star Ryan Gosling, eventually sharing two daughters with him. But Mendes’ acting career would take a backseat to her personal life as time went on. She partially took a break to focus more on her family. However, Mendes also felt unimpressed with the kinds of films she was being offered.

“I got tired fighting for the good roles,” Mendes said in an interview with Variety. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.”

Mendes seemed more receptive to the idea of returning to acting nowadays. Still, she maintained that her children remained her true priority.

“There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina,” she added. “It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future. But right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids.”