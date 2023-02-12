Dolly Parton’s Favorite Super Bowl Party Recipe: ‘That’s One of My Favorite Things’

Dolly Parton is known for her singing and songwriting talent, but she also knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking. The country music star revealed what she likes to prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.

Dolly Parton says she’s ‘famous’ for her chicken and dumplings

Parton enjoys cooking when she’s on a movie set. She says she’s known for making a chicken and dumpling meal that’s a hit among many of her friends and co-stars. Here’s what Parton said when asked about the famous people she has cooked for over the years.

“I cook a lot when I’m on my movie sets,” Parton tells Today. “So, I guess it would be a long list of famous people, because whoever the stars and co-stars are. I have this huge, big pot, and I make chicken and dumplings. I’m famous for it, so everybody wants me to make that or a peanut butter fudge that I love and take on set with me.”

Parton continues, “Everybody asks, ‘When are you going to do the dumplings?’ I always announce it a couple of days before, so they all look forward to it. So, I’ve had my dumplings eaten by a lot of famous people.”

Parton says she got her dumpling recipe from her mother. She tries her best to make them just like her mom did. Judging from the way she says people react to her recipe, it’s safe to say she was successful.

“I make them like Mama did,” Parton tells People. “I have five sisters, and they all cook, but I’m the only one that everybody says my dumplings taste just like Mama’s. To me, that’s the greatest compliment ever.”

Dolly Parton’s favorite Super Bowl party recipe

Parton revealed her favorite meal to make for Super Bowl parties. She says she can’t resist the cheesy goodness of Velveeta. She incorporates it into her party snack mix.

“I make that Velveeta cheese thing, the dip with the tortilla chips,” Parton tells Billboard. “That’s one of my favorite things, the salsa and the Velveeta. I make chicken wings; I make all kinds. And lots of great dips.”

Dolly Parton says she’s a ‘messy cook’

Parton says she enjoys having her husband, Carl Dean, in the kitchen when she cooks. He cleans up and helps her keep things tidy. She admits to being a messy cook. Although Parton appreciates her husband’s company, sometimes she likes to be alone in the kitchen so she can prepare meals freely. During those times, she tells her husband to go to their den and she offers to clean up.

“I like it when he comes,” Parton tells People. “A lot of times he’ll sit and watch me, or he’ll talk. I’m a messy cooker, and he’s good about cleaning up for me and keeping the stuff cleaned up around me. But sometimes I don’t want anybody around, so I’ll just say, ‘Why don’t you go to the den; I’ll clean this up later or you can help me later.’”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.