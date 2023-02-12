Donna Kelce Reveals There Are Only 2 Days in Her Life That Compare to Seeing Her Sons Travis and Jason Face Off in the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce’s sons — Tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — are gearing up for a major showdown in Super Bowl LVII. But the NFL’s most anticipated game of the year isn’t the only thing on their minds.

The Kelce siblings playing against each other on the world’s biggest stage has posed a perplexing problem for their parents, Ed and Donna.

While the couple figures out which team to root for, their mom revealed that there are only two days in her life that even come close to seeing her boys compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Donna Kelce opens up about her sons playing in the Super Bowl

With another exhausting football season over, Super Bowl LVII featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is ready to get underway. The game promises several intriguing narratives, but the most attention-grabbing may be the showdown between the Kelce brothers.

Ahead of the big game, KMBC reports that Donna sat down with her boys on their podcast, New Heights, to discuss how she feels about them competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Apart from revealing that she plans on rooting for whoever has the ball on offense, Donna opened up about how difficult it was watching her boys play in the AFC and NFC Championships.

With rowdy fans to contend with, Donna stated that she had to get help from the Philadelphia police in order to get somewhere to watch the Chiefs game.

“Was just absolutely crazy. Just nuts. Trying to get from the Linc to a bar to see you, Travis, and make sure that we saw Jason’s ceremony. That was a hard part too. But thanks to Philadelphia police, it worked out really well,” Donna shared.

Donna Kelce says these 2 Days in her life are better than Super Bowl LVII

While Chiefs and Eagles fans will be hoping for the best, Donna also revealed that there is only 2 days in her life that even come close to seeing her sons compete in the Super Bowl.

Speaking to her boys on their popular podcast, Donna admitted that the day her sons were born only compare to watching them play in the Super Bowl. And thankfully, she is pretty optimistic about whatever happens on the field this weekend.

“They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy,” Donna explained. “We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time.”

A look at Travis and Jason Kelce’s journey’s to the NFL

In addition to rooting for both of her sons in Super Bowl LVII, Donna has another strategy to prove her loyalty. The mother of two, who happens to be the first mom to have more than one son playing on competing sides in the Super Bowl, plans to sport a half-and-half jersey to show her support for the Chiefs and Eagles.

Of course, the Kelce brothers have followed similar paths in their football careers. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, the pair attended and played for the University of Cincinnati. After being drafted in the NFL, the Kelce brothers have only played for one team, the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, and have each won a Super Bowl ring.

Given their continued success in the league, their father, Ed, admitted that he’d be happy no matter who wins this coming Sunday. Something that fans only wish they could say as well.

“I have already won, dude! I’m on the most popular podcast in sports with my sons,” he stated.

Fans can watch Super Bowl LVII, aka the Kelce Bowl, unfold this Sunday on Fox.