Drake Bell’s Net Worth in 2023 and How He Makes Money

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is known for the network series Drake & Josh, as the show brought him fame in his younger years. Unfortunately, Bell was featured in the news multiple times for his money issues and relationships. Now, he’s reportedly missing. Here’s Drake Bell’s net worth in 2023.

What is Drake Bell’s net worth in 2023?

Drake Bell | Michael Tran/Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake Bell’s net worth currently stands at $600,000.

Bell made an impact on television in his younger years. He began acting at 5 years old and had his first television appearance in a 1994 episode of Home Improvement. In 2004, he became a household name for Nickelodeon after starring in Drake & Josh with Josh Peck. And before Bell’s boom with Drake & Josh, he made multiple appearances on The Amanda Show — another Nickelodeon hit — from 1999 to 2002.

Peck spoke to E! News about the money he made from his time on Drake & Josh. “You live with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year — now, certainly a great amount of money, but not enough to set you up for life,” Peck shared. “And a lot of it, we lived on, and I’m not gonna brag: My mom and I had a used BMW five series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities …. We lived a very middle-class life.”

Bell’s acting career improved his net worth significantly through the early to late 2000s. But he fell into financial trouble in 2014. He reportedly filed for bankruptcy and claimed to be nearly $600,000 in debt. Bell’s home that he bought for over $2 million in 2007 was taken into foreclosure as a result of the bankruptcy. He also reportedly earned just $14,000 in 2013, though he listed his income as $408,000 the year prior.

He pursued a career in music after ‘Drake & Josh’ ended

Drake Bell’s net worth was certainly affected by his bankruptcy woes, but he seemingly managed to rebrand himself with his music. The Dallas Observer notes Bell released five studio albums after Drake & Josh ended. He then changed his name to “Drake Campana” (Campana is Spanish for bell) and moved to Mexico to make music as a Latin artist. In 2019, he shared a photo of a Mexican government ID showing his new name.

It appears his music is his main source of income. Bell spoke to the BUILD Series about his song, “Fuego Lento,” and creating Latin music.

“I didn’t even think if I was going to make Latin music or anything, it’s just what kind of came out in the studio,” he said. “Then when I did it and went to go perform it live, it was really cool. The first time I performed it live was in front of a huge audience. It was like, 100,000 people in Lima, Peru. … When I went into the Spanish part, the whole crowd erupted.”

Drake Bell is reportedly missing as of April 13, 2023

Drake Bell from Drake and Josh has been reported missing by police pic.twitter.com/1t9Rc7qwV6 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 13, 2023

Page Six reports Drake Bell is missing as of April 13, 2023. “Officers are looking for Jared Bell,” the Daytona Beach Police Department posted to Facebook. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

In the post, the police stated he was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, around 9 p.m local time, and his last social media post was a tweet on April 3. Bell’s last known location was “potentially the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Florida. Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Jayson Wallace.

