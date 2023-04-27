Elizabeth Olsen Reveals That She Doesn’t Miss Being in Marvel Movies

Elizabeth Olsen hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her starring role in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although her return is still somewhat up in the air, she’s enjoying her time away from the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen found it terrifying leading her own television series with Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen | Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Olsen has been synonymous with the powerful Scarlet Witch since 2014. Audiences first saw a glimpse of her in the role in an after-credits stinger in The Winter Soldier. Since then, Olsen’s presence has grown throughout the films. From Avengers: Age of Ultron to Endgame, she soon found herself a staple of the superhero franchise. But when she was first cast as the character, she didn’t expect the role to have the longevity that it did.

“I mean, I also didn’t sign a big contract with Marvel, so I continue to be surprised every time they use me. I wasn’t a title character, so you don’t do that same contract of multiple movies,” Olsen said in a 2022 interview with Empire.

She saw her role as Scarlet Witch expand even further after being tapped to lead the television series WandaVision. The show was a unique challenge for Olsen, who was used to starring as the character in team-up films.

“It was so terrifying because I got very comfortable taking up my little space, my little lane, in these ensemble films. The pressure of leading one only hit me when we were doing press for it, not when we were making it. It definitely feels different than how I started out,” she said.

Elizabeth Olsen reveals she doesn’t miss being in Marvel movies

Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was the last time Olsen made a dent in the MCU. Since then, fans have inquired about when Olsen might make a return to the giant franchise. But it’s a question that not even Olsen knows the answer to. She isn’t complaining, though. Olsen has chosen to enjoy her time away from the MCU.

“I’m not ‘returning’ to anything right now. I’m not doing anything for Marvel. Nothing, and it’s not that I’m trying to be cheeky. They’ll let me know when they’ll let me know,” she said in a recent Variety interview. “And do I miss it? I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it. I think the break’s been good for me. I need to build other characters. It’s important for me.”

Olsen highlighted her recent Max series Love & Death as the type of project she’s gravitating towards. The program is a true crime story based on the real-life Candy Montgomery, and a far-cry away from her superhero role.

“I’m grateful for this show Love & Death because it came at a great time — after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for another year. So it’s nice having something else to focus on and highlight,” she said.

Elizabeth Olsen feels the film industry is getting interesting again

Olsen believes she’s in a position to where she can pursue characters in movies she’s passionate about. She argued that the state of cinema is still in a precarious place, but it might slowly be getting back into shape.

“It’s an awkward time to get projects going because of the state of the industry. But I feel we will have an interesting life in film again. We’re already seeing that. I just saw Beau is Afraid in theaters, and I feel like you see projects like that made in Europe but not in the States. I felt pretty tuned up,” she said.

This could be especially good news for the actor, who admitted to losing out in a lot of meaty roles thanks to her Marvel obligations.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen told The New York Times. “And this is me being the most honest.”

This led to frustrations regarding her career that she might not have anymore thanks to recent changes.

“I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it,” she said.