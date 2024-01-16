The Presley family was represented on the Emmy's red carpet to honor his granddaughter on her nomination.

Elvis Presley fans were in awe of his granddaughter Riley Keough as she attended the 75th annual Emmy Awards with grandmother Priscilla Presley as her guest. Keough was nominated as Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the TV miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. She and Priscilla hit the red carpet together for the first time since the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Subsequently, fans called the titular moment “everything.”

Elvis fans applaud Riley Keough for taking Priscilla Presley to the Emmys

Riley Keough shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on her Instagram page. The glamorous slideshow of five photos featured Riley solo and with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Keough was inspired by a 1960s look of legendary French actor and film producer Catherine Deneuve. Keough is Chanel’s spokesperson and wore their gown and makeup, reports Byrdie.

Elvis Presley fans flooded Keough’s Instagram upload with positive comments. However, the overall feeling was that this was an iconic Presley family moment.

“We love to see you and your grandmother Priscilla together… Beautiful!!!!” wrote one follower. A second fan claimed, “You look SO much like your Grandma when she was your age. Such elegantly beautiful, intelligent, sassy, talented women.”

“Both of you looked beautiful! So happy to see you together,” a third fan penned. A fourth follower noted, “Absolutely stunning. Your mom [Lisa Marie Presley] is so proud of you.”

Having Priscilla Presley with her at the Emmy’s was ‘special’ to Riley Keough

Entertainment Tonight asked Riley Keough what it meant to have her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, by her side at the Emmy Awards. She called the moment “special.”

“I am here with my grandmother and my husband [Ben Smith-Petersen],” Keough clarified. “I feel lucky to have family here to support me.”

Keough also discussed why she kept the news of her daughter Tupelo Storm’s birth out of the spotlight. She explained she wasn’t “inclined” to share that news.

“I wasn’t inclined to talk about it at that moment, so I didn’t.” the actor said. The little girl was born in August 2022 via surrogate.

The family battled for control of Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Days after the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley filed a court petition contesting the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment that removed Priscilla and her former business manager as co-trustees of Graceland. Lisa Marie wanted her children to handle Graceland‘s matters as part of this amendment to her will.

Priscilla and Keough eventually settled, putting Keough in charge of the sub-trusts of her 15-year-old half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

As beneficiaries, Keough, Harper, and Finley equally split 8/9s of Lisa Marie’s trust, while Priscilla’s son Navarone Garibaldi will receive the remaining 1/9, reports People Magazine. Priscilla is paid $100,000 a year for her role as special adviser of the Promenade Trust related to its shareholder interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The settlement allows Priscilla to be buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden as close to Elvis as possible without moving any existing gravesite. Also buried in the backyard family burial plot are Elvis’s father and mother, Vernon and Gladys, grandmother Minnie Mae, his daughter Lisa Marie, and grandson Benjamin.