Emily Blunt opened up about working with her husband for ‘A Quiet Place’, and why she originally wasn’t sure it would be a good idea.

Emily Blunt worked alongside her husband John Krasinski in the hit horror feature A Quiet Place. However, there were a few in the film industry who quipped the film wouldn’t be healthy for their marriage life.

What Emily Blunt thought about working with John Krasinski in ‘A Quiet Place’

Blunt and Krasinski never acted in a project together before 2018’s A Quiet Place. The movie would see the real-life married couple play wife and husband on the big screen as well. But initially, Blunt revealed that there were a few in the industry who thought this wasn’t the best idea. Including both Blunt and Krasinski, who had reservations about performing together.

“We’ve also always been very protective about working together, and I think I probably felt even more protective of not being in this one initially, because I knew it was such a big swing for him,” Blunt once told Deadline.

The scale of the project made Blunt more nervous about teaming with her husband. Krasinski already directed a couple of features before A Quiet Place. But A Quiet Place was the first time Krasinski delved into the horror genre as a filmmaker. The film was also weighed down by expectations, and Blunt worried their onscreen marriage could jeopardize the movie’s success.

Still, Blunt and Krasinski would take the risk. Even after the pair started shooting the film, there were others warning Blunt that their collaboration would do more harm than good. But according to People, the actor confided that it did the exact opposite.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special,” Blunt said.

Emily Bunt initially suggested another actor for her role in ‘A Quiet Place’

There was also a concern that Blunt wouldn’t have wanted to do A Quiet Place because of her workload at the time. Krasinski revealed that Blunt was the only actor he wanted to play the lead role. Not only because of her ability, but from what The Office alum had seen from his wife personally.

“You always try to write with your dream actor in mind, because it helps you see the performance in your head, and not to mince words, but I think Emily is the best actress we have,” he said. “Also, I’ve been there firsthand when she has been the very representation of strength and motherhood and fertility; she has superpowers that I will never be able to comprehend. As I wrote the character, it was all filtered through her.”

When Krasinski initially approached her for the project, however, Blunt suggested another actor for her part. If only because she was already exhausted from having filmed Mary Poppins 2.

“I think he knew that I wasn’t in the headspace to sign on to another job right after that. I was already feeling a bit overwhelmed about doing Poppins and we had a brand new baby. For practical, domestic reasons, I think he probably didn’t think I would be into it. I’d actually suggested a friend of mine instead,” Blunt said.

Emily Blunt joked that she got her actor friend fired so that she can do ‘A Quiet Place’

Blunt had a change of heart after she read the script. She immediately felt she needed to be a part of A Quiet Place despite her fatigue.

“And then I read the script, and I was like, ‘Well, I now have to do this movie because it’s so spectacular.’ I think all of my protection went out the window because I realized that, of all the projects we’ve been sent to do together—and there’ve been many—it would really serve this film that we were married in real life,” she said.

But this meant Blunt had to do away with the actor she recommended. The Edge of Tomorrow star joked that she convinced Krasinski to fire them on the spot.

““Then I read the script, and I previously suggested a friend of mine to play the part. And I went, ‘You need to call her, and fire her,’” Blunt once told Today.