Emily Blunt Once Shared She Was Saddened by the Underwhelming Performance of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Emily Blunt once linked up with Tom Cruise for the sci-fi feature Edge of Tomorrow. Although it received much praise from critics, it wasn’t as financially successful as Blunt would’ve hoped.

Tom Cruise sought out Emily Blunt for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Emily Blunt | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Edge of Tomorrow was a 2014 futuristic sci-fi film that featured Tom Cruise taking on an alien invasion. It co-starred Emily Blunt, who Cruise personally recruited after seeing her in Adjustment Bureau.

“There was one scene in that where he was like, ‘That’s the girl,’” Blunt recalled in a 2014 Deadline interview. “It was when my character meets Matt Damon in the bathroom. Adjustment Bureau was different from the full-metal b**** in Edge of Tomorrow.“

When Blunt got on board, Cruise didn’t sugarcoat how difficult the film was going to be. But Blunt was up to the task.

“When I met them in the meeting, Tom said, ‘It’s going to be really, really f***ing hard! I think this might be the hardest action movie that I will ever do—of course, because of the sheer weight of those Ecto suits we were carrying and moving around in. You have to become an athlete to do a film like Tomorrow,” she added.

Emily Blunt was saddened by the box-office performance of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Edge of Tomorrow received much praise for its performances and originality after it hit theaters. It received a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with its audience score topping out at 90%. The consensus was the majority of the movie-going audiences greatly enjoyed the feature.

But its box-office didn’t enjoy the same acclaim. The Numbers reported that Edge of Tomorrow made $367 million worldwide on a budget of $178 million. It wasn’t a disaster, but the feature didn’t reach desired expectations.

“I feel sad about that. I wish they’d shown more of the humor and the relationship in the marketing. And I love Warner Bros., I do love them, but I think the movie seemed to be, from everyone’s reaction, ‘Oh my God, it’s not what I thought it would be.’ So, something must have gone awry there. But, I think Tom is amazing in it as well,” Blunt once told Screen Crush.

Blunt chalked it up to the overall unpredictability of the film industry.

“I don’t think you ever know what’s really going to hit and what’s not. And sometimes movies take you by surprise and you think no one is going to see it, and they all see it. I don’t know. But I’m glad that people are seeing it, it’s a movie that everybody talks about,” she said.

Emily Blunt once shared there was an amazing script for an ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel

Related Emily Blunt Dated a Famous Singer Before She Married John Krasinski

There have been rumors about an Edge of Tomorrow sequel for quite some time. In a fairly recent interview, Blunt gave an update on the movie’s future, sharing that the film was still somewhat in limbo. However, Blunt did get a glimpse of the hypothetical sequel that impressed her.

“That was an amazing script, but I just don’t know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it’s just a matter of if that can even happen now,” she said in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t have the straight answer on that one.”