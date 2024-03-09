Eminem and Gwen Stefani are fans of each other, but Eminem wrote disrespectful lyrics about the No Doubt singer. Here's what he said about it.

Eminem and Gwen Stefani seem like an unlikely duo, but they’ve collaborated in the past. The No Doubt singer has moved more into country music thanks to her marriage to Blake Shelton. However, in the past, she discussed what getting a call from the rap star was like, especially after Eminem once wrote distasteful lyrics about Stefani. Here’s what he said about his “pee pee” lyrics.

Eminem explains his disrespectful lyrics regarding Gwen Stefani

Eminem and Gwen Stefani collaborated in 2015 on the track “Kings Never Die” for the Southpaw soundtrack. Before that, he wrote questionable lyrics about the No Doubt singer. In 2004, his lyrics for “A** Like That” talked about urinating on Stefani.

“So, Gwen Stefani, will you pee pee on me, please?” Eminem sings on the track. “I ain’t never seen an a** like that, ’cause the way you move it, you make my pee pee go, doing, doing, doing.”

So, did Eminem write the track to diss Stefani? He maintains he meant no disrespect, as he loved Stefani’s work and hoped to write songs with her.

“I don’t think it was ever anything that was disrespectful,” he said in an interview about the lyrics, according to NME. “I mean, maybe I said she could pee pee on me, but I don’t care who you are; that’s funny regardless. But I’ve always respected Gwen Stefani. She’s an incredible talent, but also her longevity is one of the reasons she was perfect for that song.”

Gwen Stefani recalled the time when Eminem called her when she was in the car with her kids

In 2024, Gwen Stefani is busy promoting her new country song, “Purple Irises,” which she sings with Blake Shelton. And she recalled the time in 2015 when Eminem called her to discuss collaborating on “Kings Never Die.”

“I got a call saying that Eminem wanted me to hop on one of his songs,” Stefani recalled during an interview with 102.7KIISFM. She explained that she couldn’t believe she was receiving a call about Eminem, as she was a “super fan” of his work. His agents explained that she should expect to receive a call from him in the following days.

“Here I am, I had my third baby … so, I bought an Odyssey, which is like, those soccer mom cars. … So, I’m rolling in that, right?” Stefani continued with a laugh. Then, as she was taking her kids to soccer practice, she saw Eminem calling her through the car speaker. “I was like, ‘Hey, just FYI, the kids are in the car.’ Like, I don’t know what he’s gonna say or how he’s gonna talk. It was just such a surreal moment to think, like, I’m Soccer Mom, and I’m talking to Eminem. I was just so blown away to be talking to him.”

The No Doubt rocker thinks the rapper is a ‘real weirdo’

In 2015, Gwen Stefani talked about her collaboration with Eminem — and she called him a “real weirdo” while discussing sharing a track.

“He’s so incredible. He’s a real artist; he’s a real weirdo,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just finally got the call. It was one of those days where they were like, ‘Can you come do this?’ And I was like, ‘Really? Really?’ And they were like, ‘It has to be done today.’ And I was like, ‘OK!’ And I just made it happen.”

Stefani recounted the car tale in 2015, too. “I’m driving, literally driving in the minivan with all my kids in the car … and on Bluetooth, somebody calls,” she says. “And I’m like, ‘Hello?’ And it was him! And he’s like, ‘Hey just wanted to say thanks for doing the song. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand — I have all my kids in the car. You can’t call me right now. All my kids are in the car! Don’t say any bad words!’ I was literally going to soccer practice. But I was like, ‘I’m gonna make your song so cool!'”

