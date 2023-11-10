A new Netflix docuseries exposes the world of Twin Flames Universe, which some people have called a cult. Despite controversy, the group is still active today.

A new Netflix docuseries is drawing fresh attention to Twin Flames Universe, a group that some have called a cult.

Escaping Twin Flames exposes the world of Jeff and Shaleia Divine (also known as Jeff and Shaleia Ayan), a married couple who run an online community dedicated to connecting people with their twin flames. Through coaching and various exercises, members are told they’ll be guided to the person they are destined to be with. But ex-members and family of current members say that Jeff and Shaleia are abusive and controlling and that the TFU has scammed followers out of thousands of dollars, encouraged stalking behavior, and even pressured people to transition genders.

‘Escaping Twin Flames’ isn’t the first Twin Flames Universe exposé

Shaleia and Jeff Ayan in ‘Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe’ | Courtesy of Prime Video

Escaping Twin Flames might be many people’s introduction to the strange world of the Twin Flames Universe, but the three-episode docuseries is far from the first critical look at the group.

In October, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe hit Prime Video. The three-part series expands on the work of journalist Alice Hines, who wrote a 2020 article for Vanity Fair about TFU. Vice has also published multiple articles critical of Jeff and Shaleia’s controversial group.

Twin Flames Universe is still active

Though Twin Flames Universe and Jeff and Shaleia have become the targets of increasing scrutiny, they haven’t ceased their activities. The organization still has an active presence on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. They have tens of thousands of followers and have shared multiple posts on all those platforms since the release of the Netflix docuseries.

On the Twin Flames Universe website, people can still purchase Jeff and Shaleia’s book, Twin Flames: Finding Your Ultimate Lover, recordings of past workshops, and virtual classes and courses, some of which cost hundreds of dollars. An “everything” package that includes all of the group’s products costs $8,888. In addition, TFU still offers “twin flame ascension coaching,” which promises to connect people with their twin flames and give them “a permanent sense of deep peace, abundance, joy and an eternal connection to love within yourself.” One-on-one coaching can cost as much as $200 per hour.

Have Shaleia and Jeff Ayan responded to the critics?

‘Escaping Twin Flames’ | Netflix

Shaleia and Jeff did not respond to interview requests from Escaping Twin Flames producers. They also did not appear in the Prime Video documentary. However, they’ve denied doing anything to harm TFU members, telling Vice that they had “created an organization of love and harmony which heals and enriches everyone in it.”

Twin Flames Universe disputes the allegations that the group is a cult.

“The allegations levied against Twin Flames Universe not only distort our true aims, methods, and curriculums but also misrepresent the autonomy of our community members, who are free to engage with our resources as they see fit. We are committed to confronting these allegations in an open and accountable manner,” read a statement shared on the organization’s website.

On Nov. 9, Shaleia shared a message on her Instagram Story that seemed directed to viewers of the Netflix series: “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see.”

Escaping Twin Flames is now streaming on Netflix.

