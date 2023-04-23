Eve Harlow Discusses ‘Epic’ Final Scene in ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix‘s latest thriller series,The Night Agent, has taken the streaming world by storm with its gripping storyline, well-rounded characters, and exceptional performances. Among the talented cast is Eve Harlow, who plays the role of Ellen in the series. In a recent interview, Harlow discussed her ‘epic’ final scene in the show, which might have been only three seconds long, but it was an intense moment that required a lot of preparation and hard work.

Eve Harlow plays Ellen in ‘The Night Agent’

I seen everyone talking about The Night Agent on @netflix and ya boy Flav gotta give flowers to my girl @eveharlow for being the worst villain on tv,,, and best person in real life #TheNightAgent pic.twitter.com/5y8haabGo5 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 6, 2023

Starring Gabriel Basso, The Night Agent follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Peter spends his days in the White House basement, manning a phone that never rings… until it does one fateful night.

On the other end of the call is a panicked Rose Larkin (played by Luciane Buchanan) fleeing a home invasion that costs the lives of her secret-spy relatives. That one call thrusts Peter and Rose into a conspiracy that goes all the way to the Oval Office.

The Night Agent introduced us to a wide cast of memorable people. No other character, however, comes close to Harlow’s Ellen. As one of many villains pursuing Peter and Rose throughout the season’s ten episodes, Ellen is a prominent The Night Agent character. In addition to being one of the most successful films of all time, the character she plays is one of the most energetic and aggressive Harlow has ever had.

Eve Harlow discusses her ‘epic’ final scene in ‘The Night Agent’

#TheNightAgent's @EveHarlow Talks About Her Killer Role, Wigging Out and That 'F–king Rad' Final Scene https://t.co/AbXWNGSIJE — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) April 1, 2023

While The Night Agent has several thrilling moments, Harlow’s final scene in the series stands out as a heart-pounding scene that left fans wanting more. The scene is brief, lasting only three seconds, but it required a lot of preparation from Harlow. In the scene, Ellen is pushed to her death by Rose in yet another bold act of being in the right place at the right time and saving Peter from almost certain death.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Harlow discussed creating the final scene, saying, “Oh my God, it was so much fun. And it’s wild because it’s like three seconds in the finished product, but it takes so much time to film, and there are so many elements and so many people involved to make it all come together. And then it ends up looking f–king rad.”

Harlow also revealed that her rad look included an homage to one of her very good friends—her NEXT co-star, Fernanda Andrade. The actor explained that the shirt Ellen wore when she died was from Stick to Your Guns, Fernanda’s husband’s band.

“I was like, ‘Ellen should be in band T-shirts, but I don’t want fake, cheesy band T-shirts. It has to be a real band, and I want it to be cool.’ So I was like, ‘Josh [James], can I see what shirts your band has?’ And he was like, Sure!”

Which characters will be back for ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2?

The Night Agent has been renewed for Season 2 coming in 2024! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6DN64dTF2U — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) April 5, 2023

According to Netflix Tudum, The Night Agent was renewed for a second season on March 29, just one week after the show’s premiere. The streaming giant also posted a brief video confirming the second season of the spy thriller would premiere in 2024.

It’s safe to assume that Gabriel Basso will return for Season 2 of The Night Agent, as the show focuses on Peter and his journey. As for Buchanan, since her character has love ties to Peter, we also expect her to return to her role.

Despite everything that happened in the first season of The Night Agent, many of the show’s other main characters made it out alive. That includes President Travers, Vice President Redfield, former Chief of Staff Diane Farr, and even the wicked Gordon Wick. So, while there has been no official announcement on which characters will be back for the next season, fans can expect to see most of the show’s principal cast returning.

And while Harlow’s time on the political thriller is over, fans can expect to see her in other upcoming projects.